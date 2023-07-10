Why is it important for us to keep a watchful eye on the global copper price?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Izak Odendaal, Investment Strategist at Old Mutual.
Copper is the crucial metal used in our everyday lives, making life a lot simpler and easier.
As we move to a more, 'electrified' green future, copper will play a massive role in that transition.
But is there enough of this precious metal to go around?
Chile and Peru, the world's largest producers of copper have not increased output of copper in almost 10 years, while the price of copper per ton has fallen to around $8,300, from a peak of $10,400 in early 2022.
What does this mean for the global economy and the move towards a green economy?
ALSO READ: Copper transformed the way the world works before: It’s about to do so again
Copper is absolutely essential to daily life...but it's probably more important as we go into the future and try to decarbonise our economy. Move towards cleaner energy, we're just going to need more copper.Izak Odendaal, Investment Strategist at Old Mutual
If you think of electric vehicles, it uses substantially more copper than an internal combustion engine vehicle.Izak Odendaal, Investment Strategist at Old Mutual
Copper is everywhere, it's in cars, in buildings. So with the economic activity, copper demand tends to pick up, and the copper price is a good barometer for economic health.Izak Odendaal, Investment Strategist at Old Mutual
Listen to the audio for more.
