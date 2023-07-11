Streaming issues? Report here
Elton John calls time on his 50-year touring career

11 July 2023 7:28 AM
by Vusi Adonis
Tags:
Elton John

The music legend has been touring since 1970 and has retired to spend more time with his family.

Reginald Kenneth Dwight, better known by his stage name Elton John, has called time on his glittering touring career after over five decades on the road.

John started touring in 1970 and has enthralled audiences the world over.

The Tele2 Arena in Stockholm was the site of his last show on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

The legendary singer played his final tour show on Saturday.

The 76-year-old artist, affectionately as ‘The Rocket Man’, has retired from touring to spend more time with his family.

Cape Talk host Pippa Hudson spoke to Shaun Brokensha about Elton John’s career and his decision to give up touring.

I actually looked at Elton John’s last concert in Stockholm on Saturday. The voice is there, the looks are there, everything is there. So, it’s not like he is someone who is tired at the end of his career. It’s someone who actually wants to focus on his family.

Shaun Brokensha, music guru

Elton John was known just as well for his unique costumes as he was for his music.

He was competing in a market with David Bowie, Mick Jagger, John Lennon and people like that. He realised he need to do something to stand out, so the big glasses started and the ornate wigs.

Shaun Brokensha, music guru

John’s legacy goes beyond just music, and Hudson and Brokensha highlighted John's pivotal role in bringing social issues to the fore.

John’s marriage to David Furnish was one of the first gay marriages to be legally recognised in the UK.

Listen to the full interview:




