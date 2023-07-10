Meta's Threads reaches 100 million users, but will it outmuscle Twitter?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.
Meta’s Instagram-based app Threads is now the fastest growing app in history.
Since it's launch on 6 July, the Twitter rival app is has reached 100 million users in a record-breaking five days.
So what's behind the app's astonishing numbers?
Threads is essentially a text version of Instagram, and as Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios explains, the ease of signing up as a new user to Threads is a likely reason for the record-breaking numbers.
If you want to launch an app, it's pretty handy if you've already got a whole bunch of people using the companion app, which is Instagram.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
If you downloaded Threads on Thursday, and you had Instagram on your phone. You push one button and it would get you logged into the app. Now that's pretty seamless onboarding. That's a pretty cool way to get new people on it.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
Unfortunately, this is yet another one of those 'the numbers look good, but actually the experience is awful'.Toby Shapshak, chief at Stuff Studios
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : Facebook.com.
More from Business
How York Zucchi lives a nomadic lifestyle through his 'StartUp Tribe' venture
The StartUp Tribe is an online learning platform for the development of local entrepreneurship.Read More
Why is it important for us to keep a watchful eye on the global copper price?
The price of copper per ton has fallen to around $8 300, from a peak of $10 400 in early 2022.Read More
Truck torchings: is South Africa's crime intelligence sleeping on the job?
Five trucks were set alight on the N4 in Mpumalanga on Monday, after six trucks were torched on the N3 in KZN on Sunday morning.Read More
Telkom takeover: What's stalling Sipho Maseko's bid for the telecoms company?
Sipho Maseko was CEO at Telkom from April 2013 until he stepped down in December 2021.Read More
Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 due to higher demand
The power utility has urged the public to switch off non-essential appliances to reduce the demand.Read More
Were you a fan? Bye-bye to beloved Ford Fiesta - after 47 years
Friday saw the last of the iconic cars roll off the production line.Read More
Growing calls for decriminalisation and regulation of 'Zama Zamas'
Sifiso Dlala from ActionAid SA says the formalisation of illegal mining will help the economy and combat unemployment.Read More
[LISTEN] SARS Deputy Commissioner answers your FAQ this 2023 tax season
SARS deputy commissioner Johnstone Makhubu breaks down what you need to know about the current tax season.Read More
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe
A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal.Read More