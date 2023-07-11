All 8 VIP protection cops involved in N1 assault suspended
JOHANNESBURG - The eight police officers caught on video assaulting three civilians on a highway in Johannesburg have been suspended.
The officers, who are members of the VIP protection unit attached to the security detail of Deputy President Paul Mashatile, were suspended on Monday following an investigation.
Shocking footage of the attack went viral last week, showing the armed members of the unit violently assaulting the men on the N1 highway.
In the video, one of the officers can be seen dragging one of the victims to the edge of the highway before punching and kicking him on the ground.
It's unclear if the officers will continue to receive full pay and benefits while on suspension.
“All eight police officers that were involved in the N1 assault have been suspended in terms of the South African Police Service [Saps] disciplinary regulations. Saps wishes not to discuss the matter further in the public domain,” said the police's Athlenda Mathe.
VICTIMS ‘SUBJECTED TO A BARBARIC AND MINDLESS ASSAULT’
Lawyers acting for the victims said they were still struggling to process the harrowing assault, more than a week since the ordeal.
Attorney Daniel Eloff represents one of the victims, L’Vaughn Fisher, and said his client was having a tough time.
He also said it was compounded by the fact that his employer, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), didn’t provide him with counselling and barred him from speaking to the media.
“He’s definitely suffered a lot of emotional trauma - that’s clear. I think it’s been compounded by the fact his employer, being the SANDF, doesn’t really have his back at this stage, but he’s a very tough man and he wants justice and I think he sees the broader effect his case might have in highlighting police brutality in South Africa.”
Ulrich Roux, meanwhile, represents two of the men in the video and a third victim, who wasn't shown, and said they, too, were shocked and traumatised.
“The fact of the matter is they did absolutely nothing wrong. They were making use of our roads, as is the case of any other innocent civilian in South Africa and they were subjected to a barbaric and mindless assault and an absolute abuse of power.”
This article first appeared on EWN : All 8 VIP protection cops involved in N1 assault suspended
