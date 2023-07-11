Streaming issues? Report here
2024 elections: 'ANC to go with victory wrapped around hands' - Ramaphosa

11 July 2023 7:53 AM
by Ndaedzo Nethonzhe
Tags:
African National Congress
Cyril Ramaphosa
2024 elections

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party's upcoming election manifesto workshop, aimed at looking at key priorities government needs to address, will give the party a chance to reign supreme.

JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) gears up for 2024 general elections, party President Cyril Ramaphosa said he's confident that the governing party would emerge victorious.

Ramaphosa delivered the closing remarks at the party's four-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday.

The meeting also discussed an elections manifesto workshop aimed at looking at key priorities that government needed to address.

READ MORE:

ANC alliance partners - the Congress of South African Trade Unions and the South African Communist Party - who were also part of the workshop, gave their inputs on what government needed to address.

The 2024 general elections will arguably be the most contested, and the ANC is leaving no stone unturned in addressing some of the country's socio-economic challenges.

Ramaphosa said the elections manifesto workshop was important in addressing those challenges.

He said following the workshop, the party would do well at the polls come 2024.

"I do believe we've got a really good platform for the ANC to go the 2024 elections with victory wrapped around our hands."

Ramaphosa further said the election manifesto workshop would also assist the ANC in measuring key deliverables for government.


This article first appeared on EWN : 2024 elections: 'ANC to go with victory wrapped around hands' - Ramaphosa




