2024 elections: 'ANC to go with victory wrapped around hands' - Ramaphosa
JOHANNESBURG - As the African National Congress (ANC) gears up for 2024 general elections, party President Cyril Ramaphosa said he's confident that the governing party would emerge victorious.
Ramaphosa delivered the closing remarks at the party's four-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday.
The meeting also discussed an elections manifesto workshop aimed at looking at key priorities that government needed to address.
READ MORE:
-
Presidency dismisses criticism that Ramaphosa has 'checked out' of running SA
-
ANC's Ramaphosa warns deployees in govt to deliver on priorities set by party
-
Ramaphosa: ANC must convince people in WC it is capable of serving their needs
ANC alliance partners - the Congress of South African Trade Unions and the South African Communist Party - who were also part of the workshop, gave their inputs on what government needed to address.
The 2024 general elections will arguably be the most contested, and the ANC is leaving no stone unturned in addressing some of the country's socio-economic challenges.
Ramaphosa said the elections manifesto workshop was important in addressing those challenges.
He said following the workshop, the party would do well at the polls come 2024.
"I do believe we've got a really good platform for the ANC to go the 2024 elections with victory wrapped around our hands."
Ramaphosa further said the election manifesto workshop would also assist the ANC in measuring key deliverables for government.
This article first appeared on EWN : 2024 elections: 'ANC to go with victory wrapped around hands' - Ramaphosa
More from Politics
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent?
Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet?Read More
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface
Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments.Read More
Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company
The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko.Read More
DA's Moonshot pact signatory Spectrum on why the alliance is way forward for SA
We get to know more about the moonshot pact signatory, the Spectrum National Party, with leader Christopher Claassen.Read More
The DA wants provincial powers, but who in the WC would those powers benefit?
The DA's Provincial Powers Bill would, if passed, see the DA-led Western Cape take over critical roles currently played by the national government.Read More
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS
The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August.Read More
[LISTEN] Could political pacts be a good thing for SA's future?
As we approach the 2024 elections it seems that pacts between political parties will be a part of our future.Read More
Moonshot pact must produce 'a coherent vision for SA' - Michael Beaumont
Opposition parties are holding a convention to try and unseat the ANC.Read More
Mashatile says there's a conspiracy to remove him from office by August
He told the City Press he’s still trying to investigate the motives of those who did not want to see him occupying the second highest office in the land.Read More