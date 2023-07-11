UFC: Dricus du Plessis (SA) sets up fight with Israel Adesanya (New Zealand)

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 5 in a Row
See full line-up
Just the Hits
18:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Puppetry is in my DNA ' - actress Roshina Ratnam South African actress Roshina Ratnam is back at the Baxter with another production, this time as director of Surge which uses pupp... 22 July 2023 12:07 PM
Delays hinder roll out of Health Department's new TB prevention guidelines The much-needed programme has not been rolled out yet due to procurement-related delays. 22 July 2023 10:24 AM
'Barbie is not just for little girls' - Meet the King of Barbie Did you have a Barbie obsession as a child? In that case, meet Barbie collector Justuis Pieterse Manefeldt, who has over 2000 doll... 22 July 2023 9:56 AM
View all Local
DA hopes ruling on Putin arrest warrant helps to restore SA's global credibility As a result of the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s legal action, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t be able to set foot in South Af... 21 July 2023 4:44 PM
Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so As next year’s national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise. 21 July 2023 10:19 AM
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Tel... 20 July 2023 10:18 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client' Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work. 21 July 2023 11:25 AM
Most counterfeit banknotes are R100s. Here's how to spot a fake one... Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) speaks about the counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation. 21 July 2023 8:48 AM
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA’s working class The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans. 21 July 2023 6:48 AM
View all Business
How to help your child prepare for the world of work You can start working on your child’s CV from when they’re 10 or 12 years old. 22 July 2023 1:59 PM
What is the state of your car? A dirty car can affect your health and safety Cars have become, in some cases, a storage facility, dining table, and even a clothing cupboard. 22 July 2023 12:05 PM
Do you feel like a fraud? You could have imposter syndrome Do you constantly doubt yourself and your ability? You may have imposter syndrome. We chat to Aimee Isaacs, an occupational therap... 22 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also... 21 July 2023 8:19 PM
Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists. 21 July 2023 12:46 PM
Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion. 21 July 2023 8:54 AM
View all Sport
SA celebs shoot their shot in 'The Perfect Picture' SJ chats to Zahirah Marty, TV personality and travel show host about season two of The Perfect Picture. 22 July 2023 12:37 PM
'Puppetry is in my DNA ' - actress Roshina Ratnam South African actress Roshina Ratnam is back at the Baxter with another production, this time as director of Surge which uses pupp... 22 July 2023 12:07 PM
Musical legend Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96 Bennett's publicist confirmed that he died in his hometown of New York. 21 July 2023 3:45 PM
View all Entertainment
Migrant deaths at sea: Real blame lies with policies created by European states The focus on smugglers distracts from the real cause of migrant deaths. 21 July 2023 1:29 PM
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
View all World
Kenya could soon follow Uganda with extreme anti-LGBT laws Kenya may soon table homophobic legislation similar to that found in Uganda. 21 July 2023 1:22 PM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
View all Africa
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

UFC: Dricus du Plessis (SA) sets up fight with Israel Adesanya (New Zealand)

11 July 2023 8:43 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
UFC
John Maytham
Pippa Hudson
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Dricus du Plessis

Pippa Hudson speaks to sports analyst Jeff Ayliffe about what Dricus du Plessis' win means for South African Mixed Martial Arts.

Jeff Ayliffe talks about what Dricus du Plessis' win means for South Africa’s Mixed Martial Arts.

Listen to the conversation below.

Dricus du Plessis is rising through the ranks of the UFC and making Mzansi proud.

On Saturday night, Du Plessis stunned the Las Vegas crowd at UFC 290 when he defeated Australian Robert Whittaker. The referee stopped the fight at 2:23 minutes into the second round, as Du Plessis rained down punches on a defenceless Whittaker.

Du Plessis' record now stands at 6-0, with his latest win setting up a middleweight title fight against Israel Adesanya later this year.

RELATED: [LISTEN] DRICUS DU PLESSIS SETS SIGHTS ON UFC CROWN

Israel Adesanya will be du Plessis' next opponent. He recently called Du Plessis "a product of colonisation", causing a rift between the two, which will make for an interesting fight.

Du Plessis is, of course, African by birth and residence while Adesanya is a New Zealander with Nigerian heritage.

Alyliff says du Plessis "fights in an orthodox style" and is an "orthodox fighter."

He also notes that South African MMA style is different and this win "is a big deal for South African MMA."

Cameron Saaiman (22) is another South African, Pretoria-born name to remember in UFC as he won his fight against Terrence Mitchell in the bantamweight round.

Alyliff also says recommends that "all sports can get a boost from what du Plessis and Cameron Simon are doing at the moment."

Du Plessis' win caught the attention of Donald Trump and Connor McGregor who shared their thoughts about his win on Twitter.

RELATED: DONALD TRUMP & CONNOR MCGREGOR CONGRATULATE DRICUS DU PLESSIS FOLLOWING UFC WIN

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.




11 July 2023 8:43 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
UFC
John Maytham
Pippa Hudson
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Dricus du Plessis

More from Sport

Zimbabwe legend Edelbert Dinha calls for patience in Southern African coaches

21 July 2023 8:19 PM

The former Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates captain played over 180 games between the clubs in a distinguished career that also saw him represent his country on 12 occasions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Netball World Cup trophy tour was that started six weeks ago, will see the ultimate prize end up in Cape Town on Friday 7 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@WCGovCas

Netball World Cup fan park opens with a lekker local lineup on 26 July

21 July 2023 12:46 PM

Ahead of the 2023 World Cup kick-off on Friday, 28 July - the fan park opens with a bang featuring local artists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/leezathomas099

Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here’s how to keep them safe

21 July 2023 8:54 AM

In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Chippa United FC/Facebook.

Chippa United coach backs unorthodox way of recruiting players via social media

20 July 2023 8:25 PM

The social media post included specific requirements the club and coach is looking for in a player.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Stellenbosch FC star Olwethu Makhanya living the American dream in MLS

20 July 2023 8:15 PM

The former Stellenbosch FC player signed for Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A non-descript man shooting a gun. Picture: Pixabay.com

Women's Football World Cup kicks off despite fatal shooting hours before event

20 July 2023 10:26 AM

A shooting in the centre of Auckland in New Zealand left three dead hours before the opening of the Fifa Women's World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Janine van Wyk disappointed to miss World Cup, but is not ready to retire yet

19 July 2023 8:21 PM

The 36-year-old is hoping to become the most capped African footballer of all-time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

African teams could cause upsets at the Women’s World Cup

19 July 2023 11:20 AM

"There’s a strong chance one of the African teams could make the knockouts... and they all have the potential to stir things up."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/In Vitrio

Australia’s Victoria pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games

19 July 2023 9:58 AM

Victoria pulls out of hosting the Commonwealth Games after projected costs triple.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa targeting more than 20 medals at upcoming University Games in China

18 July 2023 8:35 PM

The Chinese city of Chengdu will host the 31st summer edition of the Games from the 28th of July to the 8th of August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Applications for rates and services relief now OPEN

Local

School fees is the number one stress for most South Africans – survey

Local

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Rand Water announces 30-hour shutdown planned for City of Tshwane from 30 July

22 July 2023 4:54 PM

Water tankers and portable toilets dispatched to residents affected by Jhb blast

22 July 2023 3:51 PM

Khayelitsha Special School appeals for urgent help with sign language teachers

22 July 2023 1:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA