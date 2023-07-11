UFC: Dricus du Plessis (SA) sets up fight with Israel Adesanya (New Zealand)





Jeff Ayliffe talks about what Dricus du Plessis' win means for South Africa’s Mixed Martial Arts.

Listen to the conversation below.

Dricus du Plessis is rising through the ranks of the UFC and making Mzansi proud.

On Saturday night, Du Plessis stunned the Las Vegas crowd at UFC 290 when he defeated Australian Robert Whittaker. The referee stopped the fight at 2:23 minutes into the second round, as Du Plessis rained down punches on a defenceless Whittaker.

Du Plessis' record now stands at 6-0, with his latest win setting up a middleweight title fight against Israel Adesanya later this year.

RELATED: [LISTEN] DRICUS DU PLESSIS SETS SIGHTS ON UFC CROWN

Israel Adesanya will be du Plessis' next opponent. He recently called Du Plessis "a product of colonisation", causing a rift between the two, which will make for an interesting fight.

Du Plessis is, of course, African by birth and residence while Adesanya is a New Zealander with Nigerian heritage.

Alyliff says du Plessis "fights in an orthodox style" and is an "orthodox fighter."

He also notes that South African MMA style is different and this win "is a big deal for South African MMA."

Cameron Saaiman (22) is another South African, Pretoria-born name to remember in UFC as he won his fight against Terrence Mitchell in the bantamweight round.

Alyliff also says recommends that "all sports can get a boost from what du Plessis and Cameron Simon are doing at the moment."

Du Plessis' win caught the attention of Donald Trump and Connor McGregor who shared their thoughts about his win on Twitter.

RELATED: DONALD TRUMP & CONNOR MCGREGOR CONGRATULATE DRICUS DU PLESSIS FOLLOWING UFC WIN

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.