KZN police increases patrols on major routes amid truck burnings

Views and News with Clarence Ford
Latest Local
US inflation hits 2-year low: Does it spell good news for OUR interest rates? Inflation in the US eased to 3% in June. The Money Show asks Stanlib's Kevin Lings if this could signal an end to the interest rat... 12 July 2023 11:10 PM
El Niño's effects may not be as bad for food producers and prices as feared Motheo Khoaripe interviews Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber. 12 July 2023 9:38 PM
AA slams Aarto Act greenlight: 'This piece of law is very flawed' On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court ruled that the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act should remain in pl... 12 July 2023 5:39 PM
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko. 12 July 2023 4:02 PM
NSFAS cuts student funding after spending R5 billion on corrupt applicants A Special Investigating Unit investigation shows that students have been falsifying their information to receive funding. 13 July 2023 7:45 AM
US inflation hits 2-year low: Does it spell good news for OUR interest rates? Inflation in the US eased to 3% in June. The Money Show asks Stanlib's Kevin Lings if this could signal an end to the interest rat... 12 July 2023 11:10 PM
Hate packing? Airline experiment will see passengers RENT clothes at destination Japan Airlines have come up with a novel offering that will be available to passengers from August. 12 July 2023 10:49 PM
El Niño's effects may not be as bad for food producers and prices as feared Motheo Khoaripe interviews Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber. 12 July 2023 9:38 PM
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA. 12 July 2023 4:36 PM
The 10 best selling cars in SA for 2023 so far What are South Africans parking in their driveways? Bakkies apparently. Lots of bakkies. 12 July 2023 2:56 PM
Burnley & Bafana striker, Lyle Foster, opens up about his battle with depression The 22-year-old is preparing for his first season in the Premier League with Burnley FC. 12 July 2023 7:56 PM
'A lot of hard work went into it': BMX rider Maseti on World Champs selection The 17-year-old is the only one representing the African continent as an elite BMX rider at the upcoming UCI Cycling World Champio... 12 July 2023 2:55 PM
Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth suffers family tragedy ahead of All Blacks test Etzebeth's father, Harry, passed away following a battle with cancer. 12 July 2023 2:14 PM
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA. 12 July 2023 4:36 PM
Jury rules note found in Aretha Franklin's couch is a valid will This ends the four-year battle for Aretha Franklin’s estate. 12 July 2023 1:32 PM
Matthew McConaughey's lookalike son allowed to join social media for 15th b'day For his 15th birthday, the son of actor Matthew McConaughey and model Camila Alves has been given...access to social media. 12 July 2023 11:02 AM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
Twitter blue accounts are sharing BIZARRE news about the war in Ukraine Twitter Blue accounts are reportedly spreading fake news and misinformation about the war in Ukraine. 12 July 2023 2:42 PM
Revenge of the killer whales? The reason orcas have been sinking boats There have been a number of incidents in the last few years where orcas have sunk, or tried to sink, boats. 12 July 2023 1:26 PM
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
KZN police increases patrols on major routes amid truck burnings

11 July 2023 7:56 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
KwaZulu Natal
trucks set alight

At least eleven trucks were set alight over the weekend in parts of the country.

Africa Melane speaks with Brigadier Jay Naicker, SAPS KwaZulu Natal Spokesperson.

Six trucks were burnt on the Van Reenen’s Pass in KwaZulu Natal in the early hours of Sunday morning and at least five were set alight on the N4 in Mpumalanga.

According to Naicker, another two trucks were set alight on Monday night on the N2.

It is possibly not linked because that was related to a service delivery protest in that area, but it is obviously concerning.

Jay Naicker, Spokesperson - SAPS KwaZulu Natal

The Road Freight Association believes that the incident at Van Reenen’s pass is part of a coordinated attack on the road freight sector.

Naicker says the Organised Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is interviewing witnesses and downloading video footage that may help identify the perpetrators.

He adds that it is too early to say whether the people involved in this attack were involved in previous attacks in KwaZulu Natal.

At this stage, they are investigating a docket which includes counts of malicious damage to property, attempted murder and robbery.

Jay Naicker, Spokesperson - SAPS KwaZulu Natal
Six trucks were set alight on Van Reenen's Pass in the early hours of 9 July 2023. Picture: Supplied
Six trucks were set alight on Van Reenen's Pass in the early hours of 9 July 2023. Picture: Supplied

We have stepped up our patrols on these major routes, trying to push our limited resources into the areas where these incidents are occurring.

Jay Naicker, Spokesperson - SAPS KwaZulu Natal

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : KZN police increases patrols on major routes amid truck burnings




More from Local

@ lelemezzadri/123rf.com

CoCT's 17.6% electricity hike 'legal' and encouraged by public participation

13 July 2023 7:53 AM

The city said if it followed Nersa’s guideline of not exceeding a 15.1% electricity tariff hike, it would run at a loss of approximately R500 million.

SRC leaders from at least 14 universities picketed outside the NSFAS offices in the Cape Town CBD on 24 May 2023. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

NSFAS cuts student funding after spending R5 billion on corrupt applicants

13 July 2023 7:45 AM

A Special Investigating Unit investigation shows that students have been falsifying their information to receive funding.

Dashcam footage has emerged of a truck hijacked and set alight in Ermelo, Mpumalanga on 12 July 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News

Police studying videos of truck attacks for evidence to make arrests: Masemola

13 July 2023 6:57 AM

Police confirmed that there were 12 people identified as potential suspects in the recent truck attacks that saw at least 21 trucks being torched since Saturday in five separate incidents spread across three provinces.

Picture: © stokkete/123rf.com

US inflation hits 2-year low: Does it spell good news for OUR interest rates?

12 July 2023 11:10 PM

Inflation in the US eased to 3% in June. The Money Show asks Stanlib's Kevin Lings if this could signal an end to the interest rate hike cycle in the US and in SA.

© gajus/123rf.com

El Niño's effects may not be as bad for food producers and prices as feared

12 July 2023 9:38 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber.

Stock image of cars in traffic on a highway. Picture: khongkitwiriyachan/ 123rf

AA slams Aarto Act greenlight: 'This piece of law is very flawed'

12 July 2023 5:39 PM

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court ruled that the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act should remain in place.

Pixabay/David_Peterson

'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent?

12 July 2023 4:23 PM

Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet?

The wreckage of a burnt truck on the N2 Highway in Empangeni on 11 July 2023. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

'There'll be no repeat of 2021,' says Cele on truck attacks

12 July 2023 4:22 PM

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that there was no evidence that the recent spate of trucks being torched was linked to the 2021 July unrest.

Public Protector HOuse in Pretoria. Picture: Public Protector South Africa/Facebook

Advocate charged with inciting 2021 KZN unrest among 38 candidates for PP job

12 July 2023 4:10 PM

Ike Khumalo and Sonwabile Mancotywa, along with Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, are among the 38 candidates who want to take over from Busisiwe Mkhwebane when her term ends in October.

Picture: @GAUTENGCOPE/Facebook

Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company

12 July 2023 4:02 PM

The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko.

