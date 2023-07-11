



Africa Melane speaks with Brigadier Jay Naicker, SAPS KwaZulu Natal Spokesperson.

Six trucks were burnt on the Van Reenen’s Pass in KwaZulu Natal in the early hours of Sunday morning and at least five were set alight on the N4 in Mpumalanga.

According to Naicker, another two trucks were set alight on Monday night on the N2.

It is possibly not linked because that was related to a service delivery protest in that area, but it is obviously concerning. Jay Naicker, Spokesperson - SAPS KwaZulu Natal

The Road Freight Association believes that the incident at Van Reenen’s pass is part of a coordinated attack on the road freight sector.

Naicker says the Organised Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is interviewing witnesses and downloading video footage that may help identify the perpetrators.

He adds that it is too early to say whether the people involved in this attack were involved in previous attacks in KwaZulu Natal.

At this stage, they are investigating a docket which includes counts of malicious damage to property, attempted murder and robbery. Jay Naicker, Spokesperson - SAPS KwaZulu Natal

Six trucks were set alight on Van Reenen's Pass in the early hours of 9 July 2023. Picture: Supplied

We have stepped up our patrols on these major routes, trying to push our limited resources into the areas where these incidents are occurring. Jay Naicker, Spokesperson - SAPS KwaZulu Natal

Listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : KZN police increases patrols on major routes amid truck burnings