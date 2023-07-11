KZN police increases patrols on major routes amid truck burnings
Africa Melane speaks with Brigadier Jay Naicker, SAPS KwaZulu Natal Spokesperson.
Six trucks were burnt on the Van Reenen’s Pass in KwaZulu Natal in the early hours of Sunday morning and at least five were set alight on the N4 in Mpumalanga.
According to Naicker, another two trucks were set alight on Monday night on the N2.
It is possibly not linked because that was related to a service delivery protest in that area, but it is obviously concerning.Jay Naicker, Spokesperson - SAPS KwaZulu Natal
The Road Freight Association believes that the incident at Van Reenen’s pass is part of a coordinated attack on the road freight sector.
Naicker says the Organised Crime Unit has taken over the investigation and is interviewing witnesses and downloading video footage that may help identify the perpetrators.
He adds that it is too early to say whether the people involved in this attack were involved in previous attacks in KwaZulu Natal.
At this stage, they are investigating a docket which includes counts of malicious damage to property, attempted murder and robbery.Jay Naicker, Spokesperson - SAPS KwaZulu Natal
We have stepped up our patrols on these major routes, trying to push our limited resources into the areas where these incidents are occurring.Jay Naicker, Spokesperson - SAPS KwaZulu Natal
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : KZN police increases patrols on major routes amid truck burnings
More from Local
CoCT's 17.6% electricity hike 'legal' and encouraged by public participation
The city said if it followed Nersa’s guideline of not exceeding a 15.1% electricity tariff hike, it would run at a loss of approximately R500 million.Read More
NSFAS cuts student funding after spending R5 billion on corrupt applicants
A Special Investigating Unit investigation shows that students have been falsifying their information to receive funding.Read More
Police studying videos of truck attacks for evidence to make arrests: Masemola
Police confirmed that there were 12 people identified as potential suspects in the recent truck attacks that saw at least 21 trucks being torched since Saturday in five separate incidents spread across three provinces.Read More
US inflation hits 2-year low: Does it spell good news for OUR interest rates?
Inflation in the US eased to 3% in June. The Money Show asks Stanlib's Kevin Lings if this could signal an end to the interest rate hike cycle in the US and in SA.Read More
El Niño's effects may not be as bad for food producers and prices as feared
Motheo Khoaripe interviews Wandile Sihlobo, agricultural economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber.Read More
AA slams Aarto Act greenlight: 'This piece of law is very flawed'
On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court ruled that the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act should remain in place.Read More
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent?
Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet?Read More
'There'll be no repeat of 2021,' says Cele on truck attacks
Police Minister Bheki Cele said that there was no evidence that the recent spate of trucks being torched was linked to the 2021 July unrest.Read More
Advocate charged with inciting 2021 KZN unrest among 38 candidates for PP job
Ike Khumalo and Sonwabile Mancotywa, along with Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, are among the 38 candidates who want to take over from Busisiwe Mkhwebane when her term ends in October.Read More