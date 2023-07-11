Question mark hangs over Ukraine's membership of NATO as summit begins

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary... 13 July 2023 7:39 PM
Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a wh... 13 July 2023 7:13 PM
What really happened to Tiano Anthony? A 34-year-old man, who is believed to be closely related to the youngster has confessed to the shooting in Manenberg. 13 July 2023 5:49 PM
View all Local
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko. 12 July 2023 4:02 PM
View all Politics
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary... 13 July 2023 7:39 PM
Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a wh... 13 July 2023 7:13 PM
[LISTEN] 'What happened to the price-per-unit label on Pick n Pay products?' Believe it or not, it doesn't go against the Consumer Protection Act. 13 July 2023 11:43 AM
View all Business
AKA's mom Lynn Forbes releases CPT dates for healing retreat The mom of late rapper AKA has been hosting her Get Real wellness experience for close to a year with friend Khadijah Mia. 13 July 2023 6:00 PM
South Africa and Canada are worlds apart, but their street gangs are intertwined Denied access to legal sources of income and other human capital, marginal populations turn to the streets and to violence. 13 July 2023 5:40 PM
Pneumonia-causing bug that disappeared during the pandemic may surge this winter It typically causes a mild chest infection, but it can cause life-threatening illness, such as brain swelling. 13 July 2023 5:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Maritzburg United is an important part of SA football' - Coach Zipho Dlangalala 'The Team of Choice' suffered relegation from the Premiership last season. 13 July 2023 11:17 AM
[PICS] Major League Cricket launches in Texas taking Rabada, Nortje and more Neil Manthorpe talks about cricket in America as the Major League Cricket launches on Thursday (13 July) outside Dallas. 13 July 2023 10:46 AM
'War made me stronger' - Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina on her amazing Wimbledon run Elina Svitolina had a sensational victory against world number one Iga Świątek to secure her place in the semi-finals. 13 July 2023 10:36 AM
View all Sport
AKA's mom Lynn Forbes releases CPT dates for healing retreat The mom of late rapper AKA has been hosting her Get Real wellness experience for close to a year with friend Khadijah Mia. 13 July 2023 6:00 PM
Hollywood superstars join writers in striking against Artificial Intelligence Adam Gilchrist reports on Hollywood writers and actors striking, causing production delays for some films and series. 13 July 2023 9:13 AM
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA. 12 July 2023 4:36 PM
View all Entertainment
El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever A combination of El Niño's arrival and human-driven global warming could have us experiencing record heatwaves soon. 13 July 2023 3:45 PM
Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough' An Italian judge has ruled that groping lasting under 10 seconds does not constitute sexual assault. 13 July 2023 1:01 PM
Deadly 'Cerberus' heawave (48 degrees Celsius!) turns Europe into HELL ON EARTH July is, so far, the hottest month EVER recorded, according to the World Meteorological Organisation. 13 July 2023 10:45 AM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
International
fiber_manual_record
International

Question mark hangs over Ukraine's membership of NATO as summit begins

11 July 2023 1:48 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Joe Biden
russia and ukraine
Russia and Ukraine war

US president Joe Biden has said the Russia-Ukraine conflict must end before Ukraine can join NATO.

Africa Melane was in conversation with Brooks Spector, discussing the NATO summit which gets underway in Vilnius, Lithuania.

World leaders from the NATO nations will meet in the Lithuanian capital for a two-day summit beginning today (Tuesday).

On the agenda will be, NATO's expanding membership, the ongoing war in Ukraine and China's military expansion.

Spector says Sweden joining NATO had been poised to be a major issue of contention.

Turkey, in particular, had its issue with Sweden over Sweden giving asylum, in various ways, to various Kurdish liberation organisations and the Turks saw those individuals as terrorists...

Brooks Spector, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

As a NATO member, Turkey has a veto over any new country joining the organisation.

Meanwhile, the prospect of Ukraine's membership remains a dilemma for NATO members.

Ahead of his arrival in Vilnius, US president Joe Biden told CNN that Ukraine is not yet ready for NATO membership.

The American position seems to be, let's get this war ended and solved first and then let's talk.

Brooks Spector, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

Spector says the controversy around the use of cluster bombs is also likely to make the agenda.

Cluster bombs have been banned by dozens of countries, including the UK and Germany because of the danger they pose to civilians.

The American argument was Russia was already using them.

Brooks Spector, Associate Editor - Daily Maverick

RELATED:NATO vs Putin: Who is to blame for the war in Ukraine?

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.


This article first appeared on 702 : Question mark hangs over Ukraine's membership of NATO as summit begins




11 July 2023 1:48 PM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
Joe Biden
russia and ukraine
Russia and Ukraine war

More from International

FILE: South Korean flag. Picture: Linguasia from Pixabay

South Korea's new policy will pay youngsters with social withdrawl to go outside

19 April 2023 12:26 PM

The South Korean government faces a crisis of extreme isolation among youngsters, so they're offering them an allowance to go out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © daisydaisy /123rf.com

11 February = International Day of Women and Girls in Science, let's celebrate!

10 February 2023 2:02 PM

The day aims to celebrate and create awareness around women and girls in science, all around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by JC Gellidon on Unsplash

The Netherlands plans to ban 'designer' pets

7 February 2023 10:37 AM

According to Euronews, the government said this ban might protect 'designer' breeds suffering from health problems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan speaking to thousands at a protest rally on Wednesday. Photo: @ImranKhanPTI/Twitter

The perils of Pakistani politics after Khan assassination attempt

4 November 2022 8:02 AM

Lester Kiewit unpacks the latest international stories with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist on The World View.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brazil’s former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Picture: Ricardo Stuckert via @LulapeloBrasil/Twitter.

The comeback story of Brazil's Lula

3 November 2022 12:02 PM

Clarence Ford chats to South African journalist and historian Benjamin Fogel about the Brazilian elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from International

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

When President Biden's away...cocaine comes out to play?!

10 July 2023 2:28 PM

On the 4th of July weekend when US President Joe Biden and his family were away on holiday, a substance tested to be cocaine was found in the White House.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Latvia president, Edgars Rinkevics. Photo: Edgars Rinkevics/Wikimedia Commons/F64

Latvia swears in EU’s first openly gay president

10 July 2023 10:54 AM

Edgars Rinkevics has advocated for equal relationship rights for all queer people since he publicly came out in 2014.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

McDonald's launches R4k wedding package

5 July 2023 2:30 PM

The McDonald's wedding menu is accompanied by the slogan: "Make wedding moments unforgettable."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fancy a winter getaway? Barbie's Malibu Beach House lists on Airbnb

5 July 2023 11:04 AM

Barbie's long-time beau Ken will host visitors to the renovated Malibu Beach House located on the California beach front.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© martinak/123rf.com

Does cannabis hold the answer to protecting athletes from brain damage?

28 June 2023 11:34 AM

A new study suggests that chronic cannabis consumption could offset the effects of repeated blows to the head.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Search and rescue operation are underway for a missing tourist vessel in the north Atlantic. Photo: Unsplash/Oliver Paaske

Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

23 June 2023 9:59 AM

The 19-year-old Suleman Dawood was on the sub with his father for Father's Day weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Search and rescue operation are underway for a missing tourist vessel in the north Atlantic. Photo: Unsplash/Oliver Paaske

Search underway for missing tourist submarine on a dive to the Titanic wreck

20 June 2023 10:20 AM

The submarine, which can hold up to five people, hosts tours of the Titanic wreckage for about $250 000 (R4.5m) per person.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from TikTok user, @sydneymorningherald account

[WATCH] Knock, knock, knocking on a coffins door: Dead woman comes alive at wake

14 June 2023 9:18 AM

Bella Montoya, a 76-year-old woman from Ecuador, was declared 'dead' by a doctor, only to knock on her coffin during her wake.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Firefighters from Working on Fire who were deployed to Edmonton, Canada to assist in stopping the Alberta wildfires. Picture: Working on Fire

'Our firefighters are doing well.' Update on SA firefighters in Canada

12 June 2023 10:22 AM

Trevor Abrahams, a senior representative from Working on Fire reports on the team's progress in containing Canada's wildfire outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: chalabala/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Why international criminals are finding refuge in South Africa

1 June 2023 12:34 PM

A number of criminals and fugitives from around the world have been choosing to hide out in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Give that baby a billboard! 'Albany Bread Girl' pics viewed over a million times

Local

Deadly 'Cerberus' heawave (48 degrees Celsius!) turns Europe into HELL ON EARTH

World

Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough'

World

EWN Highlights

Parly's Mapisa-Nqakula welcomes ConCourt ruling upholding Mkhwebane’s suspension

13 July 2023 8:42 PM

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe suggests his motives were political

13 July 2023 8:09 PM

Deadly KwaNobuhle mass shooting may be linked to drugs - EC police

13 July 2023 7:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA