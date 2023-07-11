[WATCH] Pilot gives passengers €500 to disembark overweight flight





Adam Gilchrist speaks to Lester Kiewit about trending global news.

A topic making headlines includes an easyJet pilot asking 19 passengers to get off a flight for safety concerns.

Skip to 4.45 to listen to the details below.

Gilchrist says a spokesperson for easyJet confirmed that over a dozen passengers volunteered to leave the flight due to weight restrictions after a pilot announced that the plane was "too heavy to take off."

It's also reported that the flight from Lanzarote's Arrecife Airport to John Lennon Airport was delayed for nearly two hours because of adverse weather conditions, weight limitations and the runway being too short.

The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 9.45pm on Wednesday (5 July) didn't take off until nearly 11.30pm.

Gilchrist says the pilot offered the passengers about R10 309.27 (€500) to take a later plane - 19 passengers took the offer.

A spokesperson at the airplane company said this decision was all about safety since "the safety and welfare of our passengers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority."

A video shared by a passenger who captured the moment a flight crew member addressed the passengers about the situation - has received over two million views on social media.

"The aircraft is too heavy at the moment to depart."



This is the moment a pilot asked for volunteers to leave a flight from Lanzorote.



easyJet confirmed that 19 passengers did volunteer to leave the plane before it took off.



Find more videos: https://t.co/8xyWy2cBPY pic.twitter.com/1aZYdaYqct ' Sky News (@SkyNews) July 10, 2023

Scroll up to listen to the day's full trends list.