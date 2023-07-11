'Station Strangler' may be released from jail on 20 July
Lester Kiewit speaks with Chris Nissen, South African Human Rights Commissioner.
Simons was convicted of the kidnapping and murder of 10-year-old Elroy van Rooyen in 1995.
He has been branded the 'Station Strangler' and is thought to be behind the murder of 22 children between 1986 and 1994, although he was not convicted of these crimes.
The victims were all young boys and were found in shallow graves in Mitchells Plain.
On 20 July, Simmons will possibly be released on parole.
Nissen is deeply entrenched in this case and still finds it traumatic to think about, not only because of the victims but because of the frenzy it caused in the community.
Houses were destroyed because at the time they were seeing the Station Strangler at ten places at the same time.Chris Nissen, South African Human Rights Commissioner
It was very scary at the time.Chris Nissen, South African Human Rights Commissioner
He argues that communities should be consulted in cases where a person who committed terrible crimes in their area is eligible for release.
Listen to the interview for more.
