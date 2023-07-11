[WATCH] Adorable video reveals SA novelist Deon Meyer as a devoted parrot dad!
In this heartwarming clip posted to social media by Meyer's wife Marianne, the 'Icarus' writer can be seen reading the newspaper to the bird and giving him a peck on the beak!
ALSO READ: 'Trackers' author Deon Meyer opens up about his money-beliefs, hopes and fears
He is best known to his millions of fans across the globe as the man behind 'Benny Griessel', the murder detective and titular character of the crime thriller novels by South African novelist Deon Meyer.
Meyer's books have sold hundreds of thousands of copies and have been translated into 28 languages.
He's written numerous scripts for television and film, but perhaps what his millions of fans didn't know about South African novelist Deon Meyer, is that he's also a devoted bird dad!
Check out this adorable clip of the 'Trackers' author reading the newspaper to his beloved parakeet, Kokkerotjie.
Captioning the clip, Meyer's wife Marianne, who filmed the endearing video, wrote:
"Every second Sunday Deon reads Nathan Trantraal's piece to me. It's a ritual. Us three, me, him and the parrot around the newspaper. This morning I decided to photograph this moment because no one will believe me when I tell them how attentively Kokkerotjie listens to the lecture. Totally in a world of its own with Deon's beautiful voice and Nathan's piece that charms all three of us."
Awwww.
RELATED: Icarus: A contempory reflection of South Africa
More from Local
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods
More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary of the July 2021 riots.Read More
Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar
The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a while cautions Anchor Capital's Nolan Wapenaar.Read More
What really happened to Tiano Anthony?
A 34-year-old man, who is believed to be closely related to the youngster has confessed to the shooting in Manenberg.Read More
Walking football: Uniting the elderly with health, fun, fitness and friendship
Playing football with zero running has become a healthy pastime for these elderly folks.Read More
[WATCH] Another case of 'sabotage' as mattress removed from pipes in Cape Town
Tyres, cutlery, car parts, a mattress, street lights and even a television, Cape Town's sewer pipes have seen it all.Read More
'Control over firearms is essential for a stable and prosperous society'
Gun industry expert weighs in on the state of firearm control in South Africa.Read More
Row over plans for homeless shelter on 'historic' District Six site
District Six residents are fighting plans which would see a 116-bed homeless shelter built in the area.Read More
Ukrainian society protests Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake at Artscape
Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake has come to Cape Town, but some are protesting its arrival.Read More
Give that baby a billboard! 'Albany Bread Girl' pics viewed over a million times
Photographer Lungisa Mjaji has made his niece Lethukukhanya Mjaji famous.Read More