Sweden to join NATO after getting Turkey's support
Lester Kiewit speaks with Adam Gilchrist, our International Correspondent (skip to 03:03).
After months of blocking Sweden’s bid to join NATO, the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has agreed to let the small yet powerful Nordic country in.
Turkey hesitated at first as it believed Sweden was hosting Kurdish militants.
As a member of NATO, Turkey may veto attempts to let a new country join the group.
The NATO secretary general is now saying that Turkey’s objections to Sweden joining seem to have gone therefore it could be fully ratified at the NATO summit today.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Of course, that does not mean that Sweden joins tomorrow.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
This raises questions about Ukraine following Sweden and joining the organisation.
However, if Ukraine were to join NATO that would put all of NATO at war with Russia.
That is a very different kettle of fish.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
It still doesn’t look like Ukraine will be in any time soon which is not what Volodymyr Zelensky wants.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
