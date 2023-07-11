Taxi drivers 'lead unhealthy lifestyles' and can benefit from employee wellness





Lester Kiewit speaks to University of the Western Cape (UWC) PhD graduate, Machoene Derrick Sekgala, about his research into Western Cape taxi drivers’ metabolic health and types of food they consume.

Listen to the conversation below.

Kiewit reports that 15 million people use taxis in the Western Cape daily.

But are drivers healthy? Will they collapse after a heart attack while driving, putting passengers in danger?

Sekgala says that UWC's research on taxi drivers attempts to answer these questions.

Currently, the research shows that taxi drivers "lead unhealthy lifestyles in general" due to "a stressful environment and long hours" which puts them at risk for heart-related diseases and other illnesses.

The researcher also says that the study shows that most taxi drivers are physically inactive, consuming tobacco and alcohol and indulging in unbalanced diets.

Taxi ranks are also being looked into because healthy foods aren't accessible or affordable - aiding unhealthy lifestyle choices, says Sekgala.

Overall, the health of taxi drivers "is a concern."

Sekgala says "we need to keep other road users and passengers safe."

So, how can taxi drivers live healthier lifestyles?

Sekgala says government and policymakers should help keep taxi drivers in tip-top shape by making health, wellness and mental health programmes available to them.

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.