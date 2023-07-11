Cape Town experiencing wettest winter since the 70s - weather expert
Pippa Hudson spoke to UCT climate scientist, Dr Peter Johnston.
You would have had to have been living on another planet (or at least, in another province) not to have noticed the heavy rainfall we have had in the Western Cape in recent months.
While Gauteng is enjoying the novelty of some dustings of snow, in the Cape, precipitation has hit record levels this winter.
In fact, we haven't seen this much rainfall in more than 30 years.
We've had more rainfall accumulated this year than we've seen since the 1970s.Dr. Peter Johnston, Research Officer - University of Cape Town’s Climate System Analysis Group (CSAG)
We're way ahead of the average (for the time of year).Dr. Peter Johnston, Research Officer - University of Cape Town’s Climate System Analysis Group (CSAG)
It's one of the wettest years we've had and the snow is certainly adding to the potential of extending that as the water goes into the damns.Dr. Peter Johnston, Research Officer - University of Cape Town’s Climate System Analysis Group (CSAG)
Johnston says it's not clear yet what the remainder of the winter looks like and experts are hoping there's enough water for local farmers.
We're not sure whether we're going to have a lot of rain between now and September.Dr. Peter Johnston, Research Officer - University of Cape Town’s Climate System Analysis Group (CSAG)
It is an exceptional year, says Johnston, this is not the new normal.
