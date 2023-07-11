UWC study shows negligent dumping of nappies has critical health implications





Clarence Ford interviews Takunda Chitaka, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the University of the Western Cape (UWC).

As our population continues to grow, so does the number of disposable nappies used.

According to a study conducted by UWC, the highest percentage of people in South Africa have been throwing used diapers on water channels, bushes, or have even buried them.

Naturally, the dumping of nappies is negatively impacting the environment and those that live in and around those areas.

Picture: Pixabay.com

RELATED: Pineapple leaf nappies and sanitary wear wins this innovative woman an award

The issue is that the nappies are non-biodegradable, therefore, when the water flows downstream, those in and around the area will be consuming contaminated water, which could lead to serious health issues.

Chitaka says that in order to combat the issue, a sustainable solution needs to be implemented, such as emptying the nappy in the toilet prior to disposing of it and improved waste service delivery.

RELATED: (LISTEN) Meet the ladies solving period poverty, one reusable pad at a time

There's a big gap in the market for biodegradable or compostable nappies. Takunda Chitaka, Postdoctoral Research Fellow – University of the Western Cape

It's a problem of today. Takunda Chitaka, Postdoctoral Research Fellow – University of the Western Cape

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.