Caster Semenya wins testosterone discrimination case in European court

11 July 2023 11:05 AM
by Mawande Mateza
Tags:
Caster Semenya
European Court for Human Rights

Semenya argued she was discriminated against by World Athletics’ testosterone rules that banned her from competing in certain events, due to her naturally high levels of the hormone.

JOHANNESBURG - Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya has won her discrimination case in the European Court of Human Rights.

Semenya argued she was discriminated against by World Athletics’ testosterone rules that banned her from competing in certain events, due to her naturally high levels of the hormone.

READ:

- 'I won this battle long ago', says Semenya after losing appeal bid

The court ruled that Semenya was denied recourse by the Swiss Supreme Court and the Court of Arbitration for Sport in her appeals against the track and field organisation’s new regulations.

The decision could compel world athletes to rethink their decision to force athletes with high testosterone concentrations to take medication to lower those levels.

However, it is unclear if the decision will allow Semenya to compete in her favoured 800 metre event once again.


This article first appeared on EWN : Caster Semenya wins testosterone discrimination case in European court




