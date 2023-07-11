Here's what gentle parenting REALLY is, and why it's not the easy way out
On Family Matters this week, Clement Manyathela speaks to parenting coach Nozipho Mbatha, about the gentle parenting approach and its benefits.
Times, they are a-changing and when it comes to parenting more and more moms and dads are choosing to do things differently.
Differently to how they themselves were parented, and for many that means moving away from authoritarian styles of parenting and towards more communication-based, empathy-driven interaction with their kids.
Gentle parenting is one of the more popular 'modern' care giving styles, with millions of articles and social media accounts dedicated to the topic.
So what is it, and how is it supposed to help our kids in the long run?
Mbatha says there's a misconception that gentle parenting means letting your kids get away with murder.
It's not permissive parenting. It's more challenging than traditional parenting because we aren't using fear to get our children to comply.Nozipho Mbatha, Parenting Coach
In fact, says Mbatha, the focus isn't really on the child at all, but on the parents' own emotional regulation.
We become the models for our children.Nozipho Mbatha, Parenting Coach
Mbatha herself says she's been practicing gentle parenting for three years, and that it's changed her life.
It takes patience and commitment.Nozipho Mbatha, Parenting Coach
But what about discipline and our kids knowing they've 'crossed a line' with their behaviour?
It is about establishing boundaries for your children in a way where they don't get to feel bad about themselves.Nozipho Mbatha, Parenting Coach
So that they always know that you are on their side.Nozipho Mbatha, Parenting Coach
Mbatha goes on to explain that a core element of gentle parenting is understanding where our children are at developmentally.
They're not doing what they're doing to irritate you or annoy you...developmentally they still need your assistance to hold that boundary.Nozipho Mbatha, Parenting Coach
The energy is very different than with traditional parenting, says Mbatha.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : Here's what gentle parenting REALLY is, and why it's not the easy way out
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/black-father-with-son-covering-mouth-with-hand-on-sofa-6624428/
