The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
[LISTEN] Could political pacts be a good thing for SA's future?

11 July 2023 1:17 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Solly Moeng
2024 elections
moonshot pact

As we approach the 2024 elections it seems that pacts between political parties will be a part of our future.

Aubrey Masango speaks with Solly Moeng, brand reputation management advisor and MD of strategic corporate communications consultancy, DonValley.

For decades South Africa has been run by a dominant political party, and the opposition parties have been too weak and unfocused to effect any real change.

For 2024, a number of opposition parties have decided to join a pact in order to unseat the ruling party’s majority rule.

RELATED: Moonshot pact must produce 'a coherent vision for SA' - Michael Beaumont

Moeng wrote a piece for News24 titled “All we are saying is give pacts a chance” where he discussed the political state of our country.

He claims that so far the major opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, has been too ineffective.

In addition to this, as a result of their small numbers, they are unable to stop South Africa from facing any abuses from the African National Congress.

He adds that while many people are cynical of the newfound pact, it could be a source of hope for South Africans.

Nobody can deny that we are inevitably, and for the foreseeable future, entering into an era of coalition governments.

Solly Moeng, Brand Reputation Management Advisor
John Steenhuisen at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.
John Steenhuisen at the Democratic Alliance's (DA) federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

None of [the opposition parties] on their own will beat the ANC. If they want serious change in South Africa, they have to leave their egos out the door.

Solly Moeng, Brand Reputation Management Advisor

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Could political pacts be a good thing for SA's future?




