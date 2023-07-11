The Midday Report Express: Caster Semenya wins appeal against testosterone rules

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary... 13 July 2023 7:39 PM
Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a wh... 13 July 2023 7:13 PM
What really happened to Tiano Anthony? A 34-year-old man, who is believed to be closely related to the youngster has confessed to the shooting in Manenberg. 13 July 2023 5:49 PM
View all Local
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent? Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet? 12 July 2023 4:23 PM
Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface Riikka Purra has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of her comments. 12 July 2023 4:16 PM
Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko. 12 July 2023 4:02 PM
View all Politics
How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary... 13 July 2023 7:39 PM
Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a wh... 13 July 2023 7:13 PM
[LISTEN] 'What happened to the price-per-unit label on Pick n Pay products?' Believe it or not, it doesn't go against the Consumer Protection Act. 13 July 2023 11:43 AM
View all Business
AKA's mom Lynn Forbes releases CPT dates for healing retreat The mom of late rapper AKA has been hosting her Get Real wellness experience for close to a year with friend Khadijah Mia. 13 July 2023 6:00 PM
South Africa and Canada are worlds apart, but their street gangs are intertwined Denied access to legal sources of income and other human capital, marginal populations turn to the streets and to violence. 13 July 2023 5:40 PM
Pneumonia-causing bug that disappeared during the pandemic may surge this winter It typically causes a mild chest infection, but it can cause life-threatening illness, such as brain swelling. 13 July 2023 5:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Maritzburg United is an important part of SA football' - Coach Zipho Dlangalala 'The Team of Choice' suffered relegation from the Premiership last season. 13 July 2023 11:17 AM
[PICS] Major League Cricket launches in Texas taking Rabada, Nortje and more Neil Manthorpe talks about cricket in America as the Major League Cricket launches on Thursday (13 July) outside Dallas. 13 July 2023 10:46 AM
'War made me stronger' - Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina on her amazing Wimbledon run Elina Svitolina had a sensational victory against world number one Iga Świątek to secure her place in the semi-finals. 13 July 2023 10:36 AM
View all Sport
AKA's mom Lynn Forbes releases CPT dates for healing retreat The mom of late rapper AKA has been hosting her Get Real wellness experience for close to a year with friend Khadijah Mia. 13 July 2023 6:00 PM
Hollywood superstars join writers in striking against Artificial Intelligence Adam Gilchrist reports on Hollywood writers and actors striking, causing production delays for some films and series. 13 July 2023 9:13 AM
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA. 12 July 2023 4:36 PM
View all Entertainment
El Niño could make 2024 the hottest year ever A combination of El Niño's arrival and human-driven global warming could have us experiencing record heatwaves soon. 13 July 2023 3:45 PM
Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough' An Italian judge has ruled that groping lasting under 10 seconds does not constitute sexual assault. 13 July 2023 1:01 PM
Deadly 'Cerberus' heawave (48 degrees Celsius!) turns Europe into HELL ON EARTH July is, so far, the hottest month EVER recorded, according to the World Meteorological Organisation. 13 July 2023 10:45 AM
View all World
Egypt creating $5bn artificial river in the desert, parallel to the Nile It's reported that the planned artificial river will run for over 100 kilometres, parallel to the Nile River. 12 July 2023 7:52 PM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
View all Africa
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

The Midday Report Express: Caster Semenya wins appeal against testosterone rules

11 July 2023 3:58 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Caster Semenya
Panyaza Lesufi
John Steenhuisen
Boksburg gas leak

All the news you need to know.

Top of the charts today on The Midday Report is Caster Semenya's victory in the European Court of Human Rights regarding the testosterone rules that have limited her sporting participation.

The Court ruled that Semenya was discriminated against and there were “serious questions” about the testosterone rules' validity.

World Athletics, the body which creates and enforces the regulations within the sport, has said the Court's decision will not impact the rule and it would remain in place.

Semenya would therefore not be making an immediate return to top-level competition.

Tshidi Madia speaks with Greg Nott, Caster Semenya's lawyer, about the victory.

I think a lot of people have to be aware that it's taken almost two years for Caster to even have this chance to actually have success with her appeal. So, it may take another two years for Caster to be heard and get any sort of verdict.

Tholakele Mnganga, EWN Sports Reporter

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • Truck burnings called an act of 'economic sabotage'

  • JHB residents facing a 58-hour water outage

  • DA launches the party’s voter registration campaign in Soweto in preparation for the 2024 General Elections

Scroll up for the full audio.




11 July 2023 3:58 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Caster Semenya
Panyaza Lesufi
John Steenhuisen
Boksburg gas leak

More from Local

Another four trucks were set alight on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo in Mpumalanga on 12 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/screenshot

How truck attacks are affecting small farmers' livelihoods

13 July 2023 7:39 PM

More than 20 trucks have now been set alight on key transport routes in a spate of violence coinciding with the 2-year anniversary of the July 2021 riots.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rand breaks through R18/$ as slowing US inflation hurts dollar

13 July 2023 7:13 PM

The latest US inflation numbers are good for the rand, but resolving the inflation issue could still take the Federal Reserve a while cautions Anchor Capital's Nolan Wapenaar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: schmidt13/123rf.com

What really happened to Tiano Anthony?

13 July 2023 5:49 PM

A 34-year-old man, who is believed to be closely related to the youngster has confessed to the shooting in Manenberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Walking Football Cape Town/Pixabay: AnnRos

Walking football: Uniting the elderly with health, fun, fitness and friendship

13 July 2023 4:19 PM

Playing football with zero running has become a healthy pastime for these elderly folks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Strange objects including cutlery, clothes and motor vehicle tyres found in the City of Cape Town's sewer system. Picture: Supplied/City of Cape Town/Mayco Member for Water and Sanitation Zahid Badroodien

[WATCH] Another case of 'sabotage' as mattress removed from pipes in Cape Town

13 July 2023 3:03 PM

Tyres, cutlery, car parts, a mattress, street lights and even a television, Cape Town's sewer pipes have seen it all.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image ©: strelok/123rf.com

'Control over firearms is essential for a stable and prosperous society'

13 July 2023 2:38 PM

Gun industry expert weighs in on the state of firearm control in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Row over plans for homeless shelter on 'historic' District Six site

13 July 2023 12:31 PM

District Six residents are fighting plans which would see a 116-bed homeless shelter built in the area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Ballet dancers. Picture: Niki Dinov from Pixabay

Ukrainian society protests Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake at Artscape

13 July 2023 12:18 PM

Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake has come to Cape Town, but some are protesting its arrival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Give that baby a billboard! 'Albany Bread Girl' pics viewed over a million times

13 July 2023 12:09 PM

Photographer Lungisa Mjaji has made his niece Lethukukhanya Mjaji famous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

[LISTEN] Thuli Madonsela speaks on qualities new Public Protector will need

13 July 2023 11:22 AM

The country is looking for a new Public Protector, but this job is not one without challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Give that baby a billboard! 'Albany Bread Girl' pics viewed over a million times

Local

Deadly 'Cerberus' heawave (48 degrees Celsius!) turns Europe into HELL ON EARTH

World

Italian judge clears man of sexual assault, saying it 'didn't last long enough'

World

EWN Highlights

Parly's Mapisa-Nqakula welcomes ConCourt ruling upholding Mkhwebane’s suspension

13 July 2023 8:42 PM

Alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe suggests his motives were political

13 July 2023 8:09 PM

Deadly KwaNobuhle mass shooting may be linked to drugs - EC police

13 July 2023 7:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA