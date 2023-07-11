CPT Mayor addresses: construction mafia, homelessness, loadshedding & NHI issues





Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin, Sibs and you speak to Cape Town's mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis about issues facing the City at the moment in his quarterly update.

Listen to the conversation below.

So, what's happening in Cape Town?

Geordin Hill-Lewis answered the following questions:

What's happening with the construction mafia?

Hill-Lewis says the construction mafias threaten workers' and planners' safety for a percentage of the tender - impacting lives and livelihoods.

He adds that he is working closely with the police commissioner who is putting together a special task team to intercept the culprits and their kingpins.

What's going on with homelessness in the City?

The City has been working on a safe house for the homeless which will be based in Green Point.

Hill-Lewis says the plan has been approved and is in the appeal phase and hopefully will go ahead if the area's residents don't oppose the idea.

The safe house will provide housing along with other life skills and addiction programmes to the homeless to help them get back on their feet.

Hill-Lewis says this is a "slow process" but he's "confident" that he'll get the right outcome.

What's going on with the National Health Insurance (NHI) bill?

Hill-Lewis says that the City only runs community clinics which will continue to run.

The mayor says there's "nothing in the NHI proposal that speaks to how it will improve health outcomes."

Only funding is focused on and that's a problem.

Overall, the mayor is "opposed" to the idea and says that "everyone who has read the bill is deeply concerned about it ever happening in South Africa."

Hill-Lewis continued to say that the "government is blindly pushing forward on it" despite the NHI's pilot programme's failure. "They were terrible failures. None of them worked."

Hill-Lewis has "very little confidence in the state's ability to run the NHI, in fact, zero."

If this government couldn't get its passports right for Poland, it cannot get the NHI right, said the mayor.

What's happening with the rising cost of electricity?

Hill-Lewis confirms that electricity increases started on 1 July with an 18.6% increase from Eskom.

Eskom sells electricity to the whole country which the City of Cape Town buys a portion of for R1-billion.

The mayor says, "that's why the City is determined to find alternative power sources."

The mayor also reminded citizens that they have every right to question everything the government does.

And that's the quarterly update!

Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.

This article first appeared on KFM : CPT Mayor addresses: construction mafia, homelessness, loadshedding & NHI issues