[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’
_The Masked Singer South Africa _is in full swing!
The Warrior is the latest star to be unmasked and, the reveal has everyone shocked.
Behind the intricacies of the Warrior’s mask was political leader Mmusi Maimane – who would have thought!
Build One South Africa leader says he was doing the show for his children.
“Kgosi, Kgalaletso and Kutlwano will think I'm a cool guy,” he laughs.
Even his kids had no idea, he later tweets.
Even my children did not know who Warrior was. #MaskedSingerSA pic.twitter.com/dgcTrXL9g9' Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) July 8, 2023
Watch the full performance below!
Don’t miss The Masked Singer South Africa on SABC 3 on Saturdays at 6.30pm and SABC 1 at 8pm.
Tune in for the rebroadcast on SABC 1 on Thursdays at 9pm.
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’
