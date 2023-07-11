Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's disease robs him of first performance in 5 years
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online topics of the day including Ozzy Osbourne's statement announcing that he had to cancel his show 'Power Trip' which was set for October and the rest of his summer music plans for 2024.
Skip to 7.27 for Friedman's view on this one.
The Black Sabbath singer has Parkinson's disease, which he announced to the public in 2020.
After five years of healing and no touring, Osbourne had high hopes of returning to the stage with his comeback tour, 'Power Trip' which was scheduled from October and into 2024.
But on 10 July, the rock star released a statement, revealing a health setback.
Osbourne also mentioned that there will be a band performing in his place for 'Power Trip' which will be announced soon.
The rock legend also said he remained optimistic but admits that his body "is just not ready yet" and he won't commit to performing "half-assed" shows without feeling 100% up to it.
As Friedman says, "he's not done for, but it is hard to see him walking with a cane when you know him as a maniac on stage."
Kudos to Osbourne for listening to his body and prioritising his health.
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ozzy_on_tour_in_Japan.jpg
