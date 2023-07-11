Snow, mould, cold & the hottest week in history. What in the weather's going on?





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman who reports on trending online news including the weather in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Listen to the details below.

Friedman reports that the weather, specifically, #coldfront is still dominating trends on social media for three reasons.

1) Johannesburg is dominating for beautiful snow pics which might be the first time most South Africans have seen snow, Friedman notes.

RELATED: [VIDEOS] Winter wonderland: Parts of Joburg wake up to snow!

And it is beautiful...

☃️☃️ SNOW IN PARTS OF ROODEPOORT ☃️☃️ pic.twitter.com/4KBAZx0yIS ' Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) July 10, 2023

2) Cape Town is also in the news for having a record rainfall amount which has not been seen since the 1970s - it's also REALLY cold which is bringing in the mould.

RELATED: Yuck! Cape Town has a mould problem, and here's why

3) The first week of July has been reported as the hottest week in history for planet Earth, according to the world meteorological organisation.

The United Nations has declared this last one "uncharted territory for the globe."

Dangerous and record heat is building and will expand across the southern U.S. throughout the coming week.https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP pic.twitter.com/YCMlmJ0tzf ' National Weather Service (@NWS) July 10, 2023

We're calling all of this climate change!

Scroll up to listen to the full day's trends.