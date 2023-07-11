Health and Wellness: These are 4 of the biggest fitness trends of 2023 so far
Clement Manyathela speaks to wellness expert, Lisa Raleigh.
Between fitness apps and celebrity endorsements, new trends are everywhere all the time.
When it comes to trends, Raleigh says new ones are constantly coming in and while some only last for a year, others stick around for the long haul.
These are four of the biggest trends she has seen for 2023:
Personalised Fitness Experiences
According to Raleigh, people are wanting exercise routines and fitness journeys that are specifically curated for them.
This will involve bespoke eating plans and building a schedule based on someone's DNA, lifestyle, schedule and interests.
We are seeing that quite a lot with DNA testing and personalised eating plans.Lisa Raleigh, Wellness Expert
People are willing to pay for it to avoid the guessing game and wasting money on things that are not going to work for them.Lisa Raleigh, Wellness Expert
Biophilia Exercises
Biophilia exercises are anything that brings people outdoors and closer to nature.
Raleigh says that people are wanting to disconnect from technology and really embrace the outdoors.
Outdoor activities are definitely becoming a big thing.Lisa Raleigh, Wellness Expert
One exercise in this category that she believes is here for the long haul is Padel.
Free Movement
Free and intuitive movement involves exercising through dance, yoga or other mindfulness related workouts.
These exercises help people express themselves and connect with their bodies through physical movements.
Corporate Wellness
According to Raleigh, many workplaces are trying to bring fitness into the corporate world.
This goes beyond just subsidised or free gym memberships but rather offers different forms of exercise or movement to employees throughout the day.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Health and Wellness: These are 4 of the biggest fitness trends of 2023 so far
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_120417624_young-african-american-woman-in-sportswear-smiling-while-doing-pushups-during-an-exercise-class-at-t.html
