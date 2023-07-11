Groot Constantia opens its vintage vault to celebrate its 338th birthday
Jean Naudé, CEO of Groot Constantia, joins Clarence Ford to talk about the opening of the vintage vault at the vineyard this month.
The Western Cape's Groot Constantia wine farm is opening its vintage vault this July to give wine lovers (and shrewd investors) the chance to raise a glass and mark the vineyard's birthday month.
This coming Thursday, the farm, located 20 minutes outside of the Cape Town CBD, is celebrating its 338th birthday.
Naudé says in addition to making some vintages available to buy, they are also offering formal tastings of some very special wines.
We've got a cellar on the farm...it's partly underground...you go down three storeys and it's the ideal cavity to store wine.Jean Naudé, CEO - Groot Constantia
Currently, the commercial vintages available to be sold range from 2001 upwards, but Naudé explains that the cellar also houses some pretty special bottles.
There's what I would call the artefacts, like the Grand Constance 1821...that's where the name comes from, that's stuff you lock in the vault.Jean Naudé, CEO - Groot Constantia
According to the Groot Constantia website, the estimated price for the Grand Constance 1821 is between R80 000 to R130 000.
Groot Constantia, which is the country's oldest wine-producing farm is offering a unique experience, never offered to the public before, between 13 July and 30 August.
We're opening up the vault and bringing some of those wines out of there. We're going to allow the public to taste some of them in a formal tasting.Jean Naudé, CEO - Groot Constantia
We're hosting these tastings in the alcoves underneath the Old Manor House...areas the public are not generally aware of.Jean Naudé, CEO - Groot Constantia
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_43483355_constantia-south-africa-december-6-oak-wine-barrel-of-groot-constantia-landgoed-estate-a-wine-farm-n.html?term=groot%2Bconstantia&vti=mfuu2lf124c6272n6i-1-53
