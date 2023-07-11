Beware: Tax season is open season for scammers
Ray White speaks to GoldPhish CEO, Dan Thornton about the dangers of scammers during tax season.
With tax season in full swing, comes the opportunity for scammers to catch unsuspecting taxpayers.
Thornton says it is essentially ‘open season’ for cybercrime.
Scammers will be sending out SMSes and emails, in addition to making voice calls to potential victims.
[They try] to either get their money or get their sensitive personal information so that they can carry out identity theft against them.Dan Thornton, CEO – GoldPhish
One of the big scams is a refund, scammers want you to pay an admin fee to receive the refund.
Potential victims are provided with details about a payment system that requires your credit card details or an EFT payment.
A lot of people, if they are expecting a big windfall from the tax man, are pretty happy to pay over a few thousand rand maybe as an admin fee to receive their refund.Dan Thornton, CEO – GoldPhish
Other scams include a scare tactic saying you missed the deadline and must pay a penalty, and information phishing to commit identity theft.
Thornton adds that as long as taxpayers are using the correct e-filing platform, going through the correct channels and using a secure network, they should not encounter any problems.
Make double sure that you are not on public wifi and you are using the correct [efiling] website.Dan Thornton, CEO – GoldPhish
