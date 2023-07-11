'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap'
Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.
Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week South African Airways' campaign relaunching its route to São Paulo is the zero pick for Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (Bizcommunity).
The SAA ad looks cheap Seery says, which would make one wonder about the standard of the airline's services in general.
I think SAA is about to relaunch its route to Brazil as one of the ways to kind of struggle back to relevance and to profit making. And I think they will do it because - so I hear - there's quite a pent-up demand for direct flights from here...Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
...but what annoyed me (and a lot of brands get it wrong), if you have a high-class brand and you're offering a reasonably high-class offering, at least do the marketing to match it!Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
With this ad it looks like SAA gave someone a cellphone to film a bunch of staffers sitting together in a plane waving Brazilian flags around, pretending they're in the middle of a carnival Seery says.
It looks so amateur that even TikTok creators would be embarrassed about it, he ventures.
It's a psychological thing - if I'm going to get on an aeroplane I'm going to say 'I wonder if the rest of what you do is done to the same level as your ad, because then I'd be very worried.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
While he understands money is tight for the embattled airline, there are other ways to go about creating something decent the adman says.
One way to do it is to get hold of the Brazilian embassy here and say 'let's have our own mini-carnival or celebration somewhere... Let's tell everyone what Brazil is all about." I'm sure the embassy would have gone along with that because its all about promoting a country.Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity
Watch the lacklustre SAA campaign below:
SAA returns to São Paulo, Brazil with direct flights from Cape Town & Joburg. Open for sale today 🎉✈️ Launch flights out of Cape Town on Tues, 31 October 2023 & from Johannesburg on Mon, 6 November 2023. Don't miss out! #BookNow For more info, visit https://t.co/R4GdKuwKMW pic.twitter.com/yIZyNiCLsD' SAA - South Africa (@flysaa) June 29, 2023
Scroll up to listen to Seery's advertising critiques (SAA discussion at 6:51)
Source : https://twitter.com/flysaa/status/1674428972724260871?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1674428972724
