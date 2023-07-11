Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Sasol nailed for gas price gouging: Competition Commission takes it to Tribunal The Competition Commission has found that our monopoly supplier of natural gas marked up prices by up to 72% over a decade. 11 July 2023 9:08 PM
Eskom secures R24m grant from US agency to help expand power grid The technical assistance grant aims to explore innovative technologies that can "revolutionise" power delivery to millions of Sout... 11 July 2023 7:08 PM
Eusebius McKaiser's family & friends unhappy over AVBOB's handling of funeral They expressed their outrage in the letter, that has been made public, over the way AVBOB used the passing of McKaiser as a market... 11 July 2023 4:58 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Could political pacts be a good thing for SA's future? As we approach the 2024 elections it seems that pacts between political parties will be a part of our future. 11 July 2023 1:17 PM
2024 elections: 'ANC to go with victory wrapped around hands' - Ramaphosa ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party's upcoming election manifesto workshop, aimed at looking at key priorities government... 11 July 2023 7:53 AM
Moonshot pact must produce 'a coherent vision for SA' - Michael Beaumont Opposition parties are holding a convention to try and unseat the ANC. 10 July 2023 10:45 AM
View all Politics
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
Sasol nailed for gas price gouging: Competition Commission takes it to Tribunal The Competition Commission has found that our monopoly supplier of natural gas marked up prices by up to 72% over a decade. 11 July 2023 9:08 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
View all Business
Groot Constantia opens its vintage vault to celebrate its 338th birthday Very rare wines that are stored in the Vintage Vault include a bottle of Groot Constantia’s iconic Grand Constance 1821. 11 July 2023 3:07 PM
Health and Wellness: These are 4 of the biggest fitness trends of 2023 so far Getting the right amount of exercise is extremely important for a healthy lifestyle, but it seems that trends are always changing. 11 July 2023 2:56 PM
PRIME Energy not so prime after being investigated by FDA in the USA Has the PRIME fad faded? The Food and Drug Administration body is investigating PRIME Energy for a copious amount of caffeine that... 11 July 2023 2:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Caster Semenya delighted with Human Rights Court decision,' - Gregory Nott The court ruled that she was discriminated against, by rules forcing her to medically reduce her natural hormone levels. 11 July 2023 7:57 PM
World Athletics to appeal European court ruling on Semenya's discrimination case Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya has won her discrimination case in the European Court of Human Rights. 11 July 2023 3:45 PM
Caster Semenya wins testosterone discrimination case in European court Semenya argued she was discriminated against by World Athletics’ testosterone rules that banned her from competing in certain even... 11 July 2023 11:05 AM
View all Sport
Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's disease robs him of first performance in 5 years The 74-year-old singer has pulled out of what would have been his first live performance in almost five years after a health setba... 11 July 2023 2:34 PM
Elton John calls time on his 50-year touring career The music legend has been touring since 1970 and has retired to spend more time with his family. 11 July 2023 7:28 AM
[WATCH] Harry Styles hit in the face with a random object during Vienna concert Harry Styles was hit in the face by a thrown object from an audience member during a live performance in Vienna over the weekend. 10 July 2023 11:56 AM
View all Entertainment
China's ambitious goal to ensure carbon emissions peak by 2030 Carbon emissions from China are growing faster now than before COVID-19. 11 July 2023 11:56 AM
Sweden to join NATO after getting Turkey's support The small but powerful Nordic country will soon be part of NATO. 11 July 2023 9:58 AM
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
View all World
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world. 7 July 2023 3:43 PM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all Africa
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
View all Opinion
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap'

SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Seery.

Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week South African Airways' campaign relaunching its route to São Paulo is the zero pick for Orchids and Onions columnist Brendan Seery (Bizcommunity).

Screengrab from SAA clip promoting its relaunched route to São Paulo, Brazil
Screengrab from SAA clip promoting its relaunched route to São Paulo, Brazil

The SAA ad looks cheap Seery says, which would make one wonder about the standard of the airline's services in general.

I think SAA is about to relaunch its route to Brazil as one of the ways to kind of struggle back to relevance and to profit making. And I think they will do it because - so I hear - there's quite a pent-up demand for direct flights from here...

Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

...but what annoyed me (and a lot of brands get it wrong), if you have a high-class brand and you're offering a reasonably high-class offering, at least do the marketing to match it!

Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

With this ad it looks like SAA gave someone a cellphone to film a bunch of staffers sitting together in a plane waving Brazilian flags around, pretending they're in the middle of a carnival Seery says.

It looks so amateur that even TikTok creators would be embarrassed about it, he ventures.

It's a psychological thing - if I'm going to get on an aeroplane I'm going to say 'I wonder if the rest of what you do is done to the same level as your ad, because then I'd be very worried.

Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

While he understands money is tight for the embattled airline, there are other ways to go about creating something decent the adman says.

One way to do it is to get hold of the Brazilian embassy here and say 'let's have our own mini-carnival or celebration somewhere... Let's tell everyone what Brazil is all about." I'm sure the embassy would have gone along with that because its all about promoting a country.

Brendan Seery, Orchids and Onions columnist - Bizcommunity

Watch the lacklustre SAA campaign below:

Scroll up to listen to Seery's advertising critiques (SAA discussion at 6:51)




More from Business

© wajan/123rf.com

Sasol nailed for gas price gouging: Competition Commission takes it to Tribunal

11 July 2023 9:08 PM

The Competition Commission has found that our monopoly supplier of natural gas marked up prices by up to 72% over a decade.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: Student Village CEO Ronen Aires on LinkedIn

How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world

11 July 2023 7:31 PM

'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews "Breach" by youth marketing expert Ronen Aires.

Read More arrow_forward

@ yelantsev/123rf.com

Eskom secures R24m grant from US agency to help expand power grid

11 July 2023 7:08 PM

The technical assistance grant aims to explore innovative technologies that can "revolutionise" power delivery to millions of South Africans, said the US Embassy.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sasol headquarters in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: © Vanessa Bentley/123rf

Sasol Gas charging excessive prices for natural gas - Competition Commission

11 July 2023 4:16 PM

Sasol Gas, which is the sole supplier of natural piped gas in the country, is believed to have been charging mark-ups of up to 72%.

Read More arrow_forward

How York Zucchi lives a nomadic lifestyle through his 'StartUp Tribe' venture

10 July 2023 8:33 PM

The StartUp Tribe is an online learning platform for the development of local entrepreneurship.

Read More arrow_forward

Facebook Founder & CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Picture: Facebook.com.

Meta's Threads reaches 100 million users, but will it outmuscle Twitter?

10 July 2023 8:18 PM

The Twitter rival was launched on 6 July and garnered 2 million users within 2 hours of going live.

Read More arrow_forward

© citadelle/123rf.com

Why is it important for us to keep a watchful eye on the global copper price?

10 July 2023 7:38 PM

The price of copper per ton has fallen to around $8 300, from a peak of $10 400 in early 2022.

Read More arrow_forward

Six trucks were set alight on Van Reenen's Pass in the early hours of 9 July 2023. Picture: Supplied

Truck torchings: is South Africa's crime intelligence sleeping on the job?

10 July 2023 7:11 PM

Five trucks were set alight on the N4 in Mpumalanga on Monday, after six trucks were torched on the N3 in KZN on Sunday morning.

Read More arrow_forward

Sipho Maseko will step down as Eskom CEO in June 2022. Picture: YouTube Screensgrab

Telkom takeover: What's stalling Sipho Maseko's bid for the telecoms company?

10 July 2023 6:51 PM

Sipho Maseko was CEO at Telkom from April 2013 until he stepped down in December 2021.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pexels

Eskom ramps up power cuts to stage 4 due to higher demand

10 July 2023 1:16 PM

The power utility has urged the public to switch off non-essential appliances to reduce the demand.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Image: Student Village CEO Ronen Aires on LinkedIn

How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world

11 July 2023 7:31 PM

'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews "Breach" by youth marketing expert Ronen Aires.

Read More arrow_forward

Groot Constantia in Cape Town - producing wine since 1685 (image by Maria Luisa Lopez Estivill, 123rf)

Groot Constantia opens its vintage vault to celebrate its 338th birthday

11 July 2023 3:07 PM

Very rare wines that are stored in the Vintage Vault include a bottle of Groot Constantia’s iconic Grand Constance 1821.

Read More arrow_forward

langstrup/123rf

Health and Wellness: These are 4 of the biggest fitness trends of 2023 so far

11 July 2023 2:56 PM

Getting the right amount of exercise is extremely important for a healthy lifestyle, but it seems that trends are always changing.

Read More arrow_forward

PRIME Hydration's energy drink range. Picture: PRIME website

PRIME Energy not so prime after being investigated by FDA in the USA

11 July 2023 2:48 PM

Has the PRIME fad faded? The Food and Drug Administration body is investigating PRIME Energy for a copious amount of caffeine that's not good for kids.

Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Unsplash/Nick Fewings

Salvation Army sees uptake in people looking for help during cold fronts

11 July 2023 2:26 PM

As temperatures continue to dip, there are many vulnerable people who might not have the capacity to combat the cold.

Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Keira Burton from Pexels

Here's what gentle parenting REALLY is, and why it's not the easy way out

11 July 2023 1:42 PM

Gentle parenting is built on four basic pillars of empathy, respect, understanding, and boundaries.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: screengrab from Instagram at Rikkie Valerie Kolle

World's first transgender model makes history winning Miss Universe Netherlands

11 July 2023 1:34 PM

Rikkie Valerie Kollé made history by becoming the first transgender model to be crowned Miss Universe Netherlands.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: arkadijschell/123rf.com

Taxi drivers 'lead unhealthy lifestyles' and can benefit from employee wellness

11 July 2023 11:51 AM

University of the Western Cape (UWC) PhD graduate Machoene Derrick Sekgala speaks on his research into Western Cape taxi drivers.

Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

How do I stop my mind racing and get some sleep?

11 July 2023 11:41 AM

Here are six simple ways to spend less time awake in bed with your racing thoughts.

Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: kasto/123rf.com

[WATCH] Pilot gives passengers €500 to disembark overweight flight

11 July 2023 10:46 AM

Adam Gilchrist reports on daily global news which includes a pilot asking 19 passengers to get off a flight for safety concerns.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Image: Student Village CEO Ronen Aires on LinkedIn

How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world

11 July 2023 7:31 PM

'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews "Breach" by youth marketing expert Ronen Aires.

Read More arrow_forward

@ thodonal/123rf.com

What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information?

6 July 2023 9:38 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or not.

Read More arrow_forward

© fizkes/123RF.COM

What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship?

6 July 2023 7:58 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile at the ANC's 55th National Elective Conference on 17 December 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are

6 July 2023 6:49 AM

It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality.

Read More arrow_forward

@ alexan107/123rf.com

'Nondisruption': How innovation can happen WITHOUT displacing jobs, companies

5 July 2023 1:29 PM

Ian Mann reviews "Beyond Disruption", written by the best-selling authors of "Blue Ocean Strategy".

Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pexels/Dan Galvani Sommavilla

'Bully boy tactics' not part of the VIP Protection Unit – security specialist

5 July 2023 9:58 AM

Security specialist Craig Perdersen shares insights into what the 'blue-light brigade' is and its function.

Read More arrow_forward

ANC Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’

29 June 2023 6:37 AM

Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

Image from British Airways' 'A British Original' campaign on britishairways.com

Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel

28 June 2023 9:03 PM

The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertising industry.

Read More arrow_forward

@ adam121/123rf.com

'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team

27 June 2023 8:21 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your team'.

Read More arrow_forward

A highly darkened surface of the Greenland ice sheet, rich in algae and incised with rivers of meltwater. The Conversation

Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study

27 June 2023 10:16 AM

The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average.

Read More arrow_forward

