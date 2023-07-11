[WATCH] Introducing FlexiGyn™: The ground-breaking gynaecological device

Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] City of Cape Town responds to indigent benefit woes "I'm asking our residents; contact your councillor; your councillor must help you out." 11 July 2023 4:15 PM
UWC study shows negligent dumping of nappies has critical health implications It's a problem of today, says Takunda Chitaka from the University of the Western Cape. 11 July 2023 4:08 PM
The Midday Report Express: Caster Semenya wins appeal against testosterone rules All the news you need to know. 11 July 2023 3:58 PM
[LISTEN] Could political pacts be a good thing for SA's future? As we approach the 2024 elections it seems that pacts between political parties will be a part of our future. 11 July 2023 1:17 PM
2024 elections: 'ANC to go with victory wrapped around hands' - Ramaphosa ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party's upcoming election manifesto workshop, aimed at looking at key priorities government... 11 July 2023 7:53 AM
Moonshot pact must produce 'a coherent vision for SA' - Michael Beaumont Opposition parties are holding a convention to try and unseat the ANC. 10 July 2023 10:45 AM
How York Zucchi lives a nomadic lifestyle through his 'StartUp Tribe' venture The StartUp Tribe is an online learning platform for the development of local entrepreneurship. 10 July 2023 8:33 PM
Meta's Threads reaches 100 million users, but will it outmuscle Twitter? The Twitter rival was launched on 6 July and garnered 2 million users within 2 hours of going live. 10 July 2023 8:18 PM
Why is it important for us to keep a watchful eye on the global copper price? The price of copper per ton has fallen to around $8 300, from a peak of $10 400 in early 2022. 10 July 2023 7:38 PM
Groot Constantia opens its vintage vault to celebrate its 338th birthday Very rare wines that are stored in the Vintage Vault include a bottle of Groot Constantia’s iconic Grand Constance 1821. 11 July 2023 3:07 PM
Health and Wellness: These are 4 of the biggest fitness trends of 2023 so far Getting the right amount of exercise is extremely important for a healthy lifestyle, but it seems that trends are always changing. 11 July 2023 2:56 PM
PRIME Energy not so prime after being investigated by FDA in the USA Has the PRIME fad faded? The Food and Drug Administration body is investigating PRIME Energy for a copious amount of caffeine that... 11 July 2023 2:48 PM
Caster Semenya wins testosterone discrimination case in European court Semenya argued she was discriminated against by World Athletics’ testosterone rules that banned her from competing in certain even... 11 July 2023 11:05 AM
Tennis and apartheid: SA teenager denied his dream of playing at Wimbledon A new book delves into the issues faced by a 1971 international tennis tour and calls for injustice to be recognised. 11 July 2023 10:20 AM
UFC: Dricus du Plessis (SA) sets up fight with Israel Adesanya (New Zealand) Pippa Hudson speaks to sports analyst Jeff Ayliffe about what Dricus du Plessis' win means for South African Mixed Martial Arts. 11 July 2023 8:43 AM
Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's disease robs him of first performance in 5 years The 74-year-old singer has pulled out of what would have been his first live performance in almost five years after a health setba... 11 July 2023 2:34 PM
Elton John calls time on his 50-year touring career The music legend has been touring since 1970 and has retired to spend more time with his family. 11 July 2023 7:28 AM
[WATCH] Harry Styles hit in the face with a random object during Vienna concert Harry Styles was hit in the face by a thrown object from an audience member during a live performance in Vienna over the weekend. 10 July 2023 11:56 AM
China's ambitious goal to ensure carbon emissions peak by 2030 Carbon emissions from China are growing faster now than before COVID-19. 11 July 2023 11:56 AM
Sweden to join NATO after getting Turkey's support The small but powerful Nordic country will soon be part of NATO. 11 July 2023 9:58 AM
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world. 7 July 2023 3:43 PM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
[WATCH] Introducing FlexiGyn™: The ground-breaking gynaecological device

11 July 2023 4:23 PM
by Amy Fraser
FlexiGyn™

The award-winning device has made gynaecological care accessible to girls and women across Africa.

Clarence Ford interviews Edmund Wessels, the brilliant mind behind the ground-breaking gynaecological device FlexiGyn™.

FlexiGyn™ is a pioneering gynaecological device developed by Wessels, revolutionising the field of women's healthcare.

The aim of the 'one-stop mobile platform' is to equip gynaecologists and trained GPs to do screening procedures in the uterus to help identify any potential problems and get an understanding of the cause of infertility and miscarriages.

RELATED: Polycystic ovary syndrome affects more than just your ovaries

Unlike previous tools used within the field, FlexiGyn™ causes as little trauma as possible thanks to its design.

Wessels adds that because of its flexible and sleek design, it's able to move in and around the uterus with ease.

A screening with FlexiGyn™ can take anywhere between 10 to 15 minutes.

It has become a game-changer for women and adolescent girls in remote communities throughout Africa who lack access to much-needed gynaecological care.

We designed this for women, for the experience during the procedure, to try and reduce all that trauma.

Edmund Wessels, developer of FlexiGyn™

We've tried to make the FlexiGyn™ as least invasive as possible.

Edmund Wessels, developer of FlexiGyn™

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




Picture: Pixabay

UV nail dryers used in gel manicures could increase risk of skin cancer

9 July 2023 9:55 AM

A new study suggests that UV-nail polish dryers, similar to tanning beds, may increase the risk of early-onset skin cancer.

Picture: Pixabay.com

Understanding Long COVID: One in 10 people could be affected

8 July 2023 11:22 AM

The WHO says there are more than 200 different symptoms of Long COVID.

Photo: Pexels/Pranidchakan Boonrom

Is IV therapy worth the hype?

5 July 2023 10:40 AM

Jan Van Zyl from MobivIVe talks about all things IV therapy.

[LISTEN] Acupuncture and a holistic treatment aids mental health challenges

3 July 2023 2:04 PM

Acupuncturist, Dr Junaid Rawoot, speaks to Clarence Ford about a holistic approach to mental health challenges.

FILE: While the symptoms of anxiety disorders can be severe, the condition is manageable with treatment. Picture: 1388843 from Pixabay

[LISTEN] Dealing with self-neglect: ‘We have a responsibility to care’

2 July 2023 12:58 PM

The lack of self-care, can to an extent, threaten an individual’s personal health and safety.

Picture: Pixabay

[LISTEN] Study: Gut bacteria may be an early sign of Alzheimer's

2 July 2023 10:17 AM

Due to the disease's complex condition, scientists are still trying to determine why people develop Alzheimer’s.

Allergy

Adults and allergies: Not all allergies develop during childhood

1 July 2023 11:00 AM

Most people normally develop allergies during their childhood, but allergies in adults can start from when you're in your 20s all the way to your 80s.

Picture: Diego Vito Cervo/123rf

The trending 'Hot Girl Walk' and tips to reap the benefits

28 June 2023 11:36 AM

Fitness enthusiast Liezel van der Westhuizen explains how to benefit from this new TikTok trend.

Photo: Pixabay/Steve Buissinne

Intermittent fasting and calorie counting about equal for weight loss – study

28 June 2023 10:28 AM

New study finds that intermittent fasting could be a good way to lose weight without calorie-counting.

The flu is back. © subbotina/123rf.com

Vaccination is ‘our best protection’ in fighting flu season

27 June 2023 11:47 AM

General practitioner Dr Marlin McKay shares tips on how to deal with colds and flu this winter.

KZN police set up task force to probe truck attacks

11 July 2023 6:33 PM

Sasol Gas charging excessive prices for natural gas - Competition Commission

11 July 2023 6:16 PM

World Athletics to appeal European court ruling on Semenya's discrimination case

11 July 2023 5:45 PM

