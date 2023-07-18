Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef





Bruce Whitfield interviews Kirsten Vieira, founding director of Pup Chef.

Most pet owners would like to give their animals the very best, but not everybody can afford it.

However when it comes to dogs and what you feed them, you could incur higher vet's bills if you go for the cheapest options warns Kirsten Vieira.

The Johannesburg entrepreneur founded gourmet pet food company Pup Chef after her own dog picked up major health problems.

"I still have him and he is the face of Pup Chef."

She tells the story on The Money Show.

He motivated me to make sure that I could keep him alive, pretty much. He was on all the commercial pellets and canned foods, and he had severe stomach issues - we had to have probably about four centimetres cut out of his intestine. Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef

The vets worked on him for a while and basically recommended that we put him down. Because he was my baby I did not take this very lightly and went on a mission with a vet... researching a whole bunch of different recipes... and eventually he was cured miraculously, within a week. Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef

The relieved dog owner went on to help friends in similar situations, and realised there was a gap in the market.

This inspired her to create a healthy dog food that was hypoallergenic and an anti-inflammatory, Vieira says.

In her world, she would describe pet allergies as an epidemic she adds.

I think there are a lot of preservatives and toxic ingredients that are added into the commercial dog foods and it leads to a whole assortment of allergies and skin conditions, and sometimes diseases. Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef

She also warns that many "healthy" things we eat as humans are in fact harmful to dogs and this should be taken into consideration if you cook your pet's food yourself or feed it scraps from your table.

Her recommended mantra, with certain exceptions, would be: "If you would eat it, that's what you should feed your dog."

Obviously there are certain vitamins and certain minerals that are different in their requirements to humans, so it is important to get your vet on board... There are certain human ingredients that are toxic to dogs that you need to be aware of, like salt... Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef

When it comes to the average, off-the-shelf pet food, most dogs would probably be fine with it Whitfield comments.

At what point to you actually scale up and buy dog food that is better quality and of course costs more?

If you compare your higher LSM products to what Pup Chef prices are, it's in a similar range... If you are comparing us to something that's off the shelf for instance in a supermarket that has the lower-grade ingredients, we are more expensive. Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef

However, there are fillers and additives that you have to consider - if you are feeding your dog something that has maize in it for instance, this is a filler that's highly toxic to your dog and you are probably shortening its life _and _increasing your vet's bills. Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef

While dog food manufacturers do have to meet certain requirements to get certified, she adds, there aren't regulations when it comes to preservatives.

That's where I ethically draw the line and I think a lot of other brands don't, because they are these big corporations and with these big corporations come shareholders and bottom lines... Their hearts I think maybe started in the right place, and maybe this has skewed a little bit. Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef

Yes there are regulations, and with all kinds of regulations I guess there are a few loopholes that people are willing to use. Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef

While Pup Chef's capacity is still small at the moment she says, they are able to control "quite big" volumes.

We have walk-in freezers... Obviously we have no preservatives in our food so everything is freshly cooked and then placed in these massive freezers. In terms of our capacity we're looking into the tens of thousands in a month, and obviously we hope to grow more and more as we go along. Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef

