Be very careful what you feed your dog if you want a healthy pet says Pup Chef
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kirsten Vieira, founding director of Pup Chef.
Most pet owners would like to give their animals the very best, but not everybody can afford it.
However when it comes to dogs and what you feed them, you could incur higher vet's bills if you go for the cheapest options warns Kirsten Vieira.
The Johannesburg entrepreneur founded gourmet pet food company Pup Chef after her own dog picked up major health problems.
"I still have him and he is the face of Pup Chef."
She tells the story on The Money Show.
He motivated me to make sure that I could keep him alive, pretty much. He was on all the commercial pellets and canned foods, and he had severe stomach issues - we had to have probably about four centimetres cut out of his intestine.Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef
The vets worked on him for a while and basically recommended that we put him down. Because he was my baby I did not take this very lightly and went on a mission with a vet... researching a whole bunch of different recipes... and eventually he was cured miraculously, within a week.Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef
The relieved dog owner went on to help friends in similar situations, and realised there was a gap in the market.
This inspired her to create a healthy dog food that was hypoallergenic and an anti-inflammatory, Vieira says.
In her world, she would describe pet allergies as an epidemic she adds.
I think there are a lot of preservatives and toxic ingredients that are added into the commercial dog foods and it leads to a whole assortment of allergies and skin conditions, and sometimes diseases.Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef
She also warns that many "healthy" things we eat as humans are in fact harmful to dogs and this should be taken into consideration if you cook your pet's food yourself or feed it scraps from your table.
Her recommended mantra, with certain exceptions, would be: "If you would eat it, that's what you should feed your dog."
Obviously there are certain vitamins and certain minerals that are different in their requirements to humans, so it is important to get your vet on board... There are certain human ingredients that are toxic to dogs that you need to be aware of, like salt...Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef
When it comes to the average, off-the-shelf pet food, most dogs would probably be fine with it Whitfield comments.
At what point to you actually scale up and buy dog food that is better quality and of course costs more?
If you compare your higher LSM products to what Pup Chef prices are, it's in a similar range... If you are comparing us to something that's off the shelf for instance in a supermarket that has the lower-grade ingredients, we are more expensive.Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef
However, there are fillers and additives that you have to consider - if you are feeding your dog something that has maize in it for instance, this is a filler that's highly toxic to your dog and you are probably shortening its life _and _increasing your vet's bills.Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef
While dog food manufacturers do have to meet certain requirements to get certified, she adds, there aren't regulations when it comes to preservatives.
That's where I ethically draw the line and I think a lot of other brands don't, because they are these big corporations and with these big corporations come shareholders and bottom lines... Their hearts I think maybe started in the right place, and maybe this has skewed a little bit.Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef
Yes there are regulations, and with all kinds of regulations I guess there are a few loopholes that people are willing to use.Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef
While Pup Chef's capacity is still small at the moment she says, they are able to control "quite big" volumes.
We have walk-in freezers... Obviously we have no preservatives in our food so everything is freshly cooked and then placed in these massive freezers. In terms of our capacity we're looking into the tens of thousands in a month, and obviously we hope to grow more and more as we go along.Kirsten Vieira, Founding Director - Pup Chef
For more detail, listen to the audio interview at the top of the article
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_182626405_young-bernese-mountain-dog-in-an-autumn-garden.html
More from Business
Australia’s Victoria pulls out of hosting 2026 Commonwealth Games
Victoria pulls out of hosting the Commonwealth Games after projected costs triple.Read More
Energy analyst: 'Jan Oberholzer parting ways with Eskom is a HUGE loss'
Former Eskom chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer will be parting ways with the power utility at the end of July.Read More
Rooibos farmers emerge largely unscathed from destruction of WCape floods
Bruce Whitfield gets an update from Martin Bergh, MD of Rooibos Ltd and member of the SA Rooibos Council board.Read More
Looming global crises - how we respond will 'change the world'
News24's Qaanitah Hunter reviews "The Power of Crisis" in which Ian Bremmer cites a trio of crises coming - global health emergencies, transformative climate change and the AI revolution.Read More
Green energy: Half of 2021 IPP projects reportedly fail, how serious is this?
A Reuters report quotes SA government officials as saying just half of the capacity from the 2021 bidding round will actually come online.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet budding astrophysicist helping street vendors with his 'cool' idea
Luyanda Mazwi has created a 3d-printed pavement 'fridge' to help street vendors and the environment.Read More
SA’s Land Bank can be fixed: Change the funding model and narrow the focus
In essence, the Land Bank, in a true sense, fulfilled its development mandate – it provided affordable finance.Read More
Happy 73rd birthday, Sir Richard Branson!
The billionaire philanthropist celebrates his 73rd birthday today. Here are some factoids about Branson you might not know.Read More
Local startup, Parket offers a digitised approach to managing parking spaces
The digital, cashless, paperless, and contactless system aims to make the parking process a lot easier for motorists.Read More
More from Lifestyle
‘Binnelanders’ confirms actor Bradley Olivier is ‘on life support’
‘Binnelanders’ actor Bradley Olivier is not dead and is in hospital on life support, it has been confirmed.Read More
Gold medals and world records: Team SA shines at World Para Athletics Champs
Team SA made us proud at this year's World Para Athletics Championships.Read More
Do you know the difference between a service plan and a maintenance plan?
Whether buying new or used, getting some sort of cover to help with vehicle maintenance costs is advised by car experts.Read More
Environmental contaminants could be a factor in male fertility crisis
Men worldwide are experiencing a worrying trend of decreased sperm count and quality.Read More
Man leaves globe-trotting childhood teddy on mountain in 'beary' scary moment
What would you do if you lost something you loved deeply? This man BEARED it all on social media... which came to his teddy's rescue.Read More
Should you be friends with your co-workers? Here’s what the research says...
Toxic or productive - can work friendships make working together better?Read More
Derek Watts will not be returning to 'Carte Blanche' after 35 years
Derek Watts has decided to retire from 'Carte Blanche' after 35 years.Read More
[WATCH] Devastating Cederberg floods aid iconic West Coast flowers super bloom
Lauren Bradley, owner of Enjo Nature Farm in the Cederberg, on the devastating rainfall and its impact on flowers in the area.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 18 July 2023
The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 are as follows:Read More
More from Local
[LISTEN] Take some advice from the experts before considering solar
Loadshedding has spurred South Africans to look for alternative power sources, but think carefully before you make a decision.Read More
[LISTEN] Deploying the SANDF is expensive – where does the money go?
Millions are spent every time the South African National Defence Force is deployed.Read More
Mysterious gas smell sweeps across Cape Town
Capetonians have been complaining about a mysterious gas smell affecting many communities.Read More
Station Strangler: Did cops get the wrong guy?
There are many, many cases where the courts have got it wrong, says forensic investigator David Klatzow.Read More
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum
African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic.Read More
Zephany Nurse ‘at peace’ with kidnapper Lavona Solomons being released on parole
Lavona Solomons will be released on parole next month after being jailed for kidnapping Zephany Nurse in 1997.Read More
Ramaphosa to pass bill that takes South Africa's official languages to 12 today
President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to pass a bill that makes sign language the 12th official language of South Africa.Read More
One Transnet port to be partly privatised: 'It's a step in the right direction'
Transnet to partner with Philippines company to be partly privatise one of their ports.Read More
Truck attacks: DA to lay terrorism charges
The Democratic Alliance will be laying charges against the truck attackers in terms of the Terrorism Act.Read More