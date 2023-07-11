World Athletics to appeal European court ruling on Semenya's discrimination case
JOHANNESBURG - World Athletics has responded to a judgement by the European Court of Human Rights in relation to double Olympic champion Caster Semenya.
The court has ruled in favour of Semenya in her widely publicised discrimination case.
READ: Caster Semenya wins testosterone discrimination case in European court
She has been banned from certain sporting events due to naturally high levels of testosterone in her body.
She took the legal route to argue against World Athletics' rules regarding the hormone.
The sporting body now maintains that its testosterone regulations are necessary and reasonable to protect fair competition in the female category.
It’s announced that it will approach the European Court’s chamber to pursue an appeal.
World Athletics responds to European Court of Human Rights decision.' World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 11, 2023
👇
Until then, the body said its testosterone regulations will remain in place.
This article first appeared on EWN : World Athletics to appeal European court ruling on Semenya's discrimination case
