Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
27 surgeries, 27 lives: Project Flamingo makes history for Mandela Day 2023

12 July 2023 11:28 AM
by Amy Fraser
Breast cancer
Project Flamingo

On 15 July 2023, Project Flamingo will perform their highest number of breast cancer surgeries in a single day.

Pippa Hudson interviews Dr Liana Roodt, Specialist General Surgeon and founder of Project Flamingo.

Almost two decades and 1285 surgeries later, Project Flamingo, a South African breast cancer NGO has provided life-saving surgeries for breast cancer patients across the country.

Roodt says that should Project Flamingo lists be removed from booking systems at hospitals, the waiting time between diagnosis and surgery would be anywhere between 16 to 18 weeks.

Waiting periods not only prolong when you're able to get surgery and impacts your mental well-being, but it runs the risk of missing the 'golden window', where the optimum results can be achieved.

Roodt adds that the ideal waiting period from the time of diagnosis to surgery should be six weeks.

In honour of Mandela Day, the NGO will be taking their achievements to new heights by saving 27 more lives with 27 surgeries, making it their highest number of surgeries performed in one single day.

Between Groote Schuur Hospital, George Hospital, Livingstone Hospital and Cecilia Makiwane Hospital, Project Flamingo will embark on its first-of-its-kind operation in South Africa to make a significant impact in the fight against breast cancer.

We are grateful that we can look back and say 'you know what, we're actually making an impact'.

Dr Liana Roodt, Specialist General Surgeon and founder – Project Flamingo

It's imperative that patients get an intervention as soon as possible.

Dr Liana Roodt, Specialist General Surgeon and founder – Project Flamingo

We need everybody to cross their fingers and toes that we'll be able to do it.

Dr Liana Roodt, Specialist General Surgeon and founder – Project Flamingo

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




