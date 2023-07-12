27 surgeries, 27 lives: Project Flamingo makes history for Mandela Day 2023
Pippa Hudson interviews Dr Liana Roodt, Specialist General Surgeon and founder of Project Flamingo.
Almost two decades and 1285 surgeries later, Project Flamingo, a South African breast cancer NGO has provided life-saving surgeries for breast cancer patients across the country.
Roodt says that should Project Flamingo lists be removed from booking systems at hospitals, the waiting time between diagnosis and surgery would be anywhere between 16 to 18 weeks.
Waiting periods not only prolong when you're able to get surgery and impacts your mental well-being, but it runs the risk of missing the 'golden window', where the optimum results can be achieved.
Roodt adds that the ideal waiting period from the time of diagnosis to surgery should be six weeks.
RELATED: Health and Wellness: How to detect and prevent breast cancer
In honour of Mandela Day, the NGO will be taking their achievements to new heights by saving 27 more lives with 27 surgeries, making it their highest number of surgeries performed in one single day.
Between Groote Schuur Hospital, George Hospital, Livingstone Hospital and Cecilia Makiwane Hospital, Project Flamingo will embark on its first-of-its-kind operation in South Africa to make a significant impact in the fight against breast cancer.
To help donate towards the cause, click here.
We are grateful that we can look back and say 'you know what, we're actually making an impact'.Dr Liana Roodt, Specialist General Surgeon and founder – Project Flamingo
It's imperative that patients get an intervention as soon as possible.Dr Liana Roodt, Specialist General Surgeon and founder – Project Flamingo
We need everybody to cross their fingers and toes that we'll be able to do it.Dr Liana Roodt, Specialist General Surgeon and founder – Project Flamingo
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent?
Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet?Read More
'There'll be no repeat of 2021,' says Cele on truck attacks
Police Minister Bheki Cele said that there was no evidence that the recent spate of trucks being torched was linked to the 2021 July unrest.Read More
Advocate charged with inciting 2021 KZN unrest among 38 candidates for PP job
Ike Khumalo and Sonwabile Mancotywa, along with Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, are among the 38 candidates who want to take over from Busisiwe Mkhwebane when her term ends in October.Read More
Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company
The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko.Read More
Taking the 'construction mafia' apart brick by brick
Business Against Crime is beginning to take on the construction mafia, with more than 100 arrests in six months.Read More
DA's Moonshot pact signatory Spectrum on why the alliance is way forward for SA
We get to know more about the moonshot pact signatory, the Spectrum National Party, with leader Christopher Claassen.Read More
A painful past: Apartheid dashed this South African's dream of Wimbledon success
New book 'Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice' by Prof Saleem Badat, tells the story of SA's first nonracial international tennis tour.Read More
The Midday Report Express: SATAWU and NAFU calls for a probe into truck attacks
All the news you need to know.Read More
The DA wants provincial powers, but who in the WC would those powers benefit?
The DA's Provincial Powers Bill would, if passed, see the DA-led Western Cape take over critical roles currently played by the national government.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’
The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA.Read More
The 10 best selling cars in SA for 2023 so far
What are South Africans parking in their driveways? Bakkies apparently. Lots of bakkies.Read More
Transport Minister wants to reward motorists for buying electric cars
Government is considering introducing incentives for those who opt for cleaner, alternative fuels over traditional cars.Read More
Asset or liability? Customer databases can be both - are you using it correctly?
Regine le Roux who is the Managing Director at Reputation Matters, shares tips on how to use a customer database efficiently.Read More
Canadian court rules that thumbs-up emoji counts as signing a contract
The judge ruled the emoji was a valid "non-traditional means to sign a document."Read More
[WATCH Mother left fuming after child gets creative on the house TILES
How are your kids behaving this school holidays?Read More
[WATCH] Strong language!! Pimped-up car keeps neighbours AWAKE every morning
The car, believed to be a Toyota Corolla, is causing mayhem in the complex.Read More
‘Leave me alone!’ Why staying connected to your teenager is tricky but important
We've all been a teenager, but parenting one is a whole different ball game.Read More
[WATCH] TikTok trend reveals how TOE deal with bad feet etiquette on planes
A video of a man showing people how to deal with passengers with bad feet etiquette went viral - you decide if it's helpful.Read More