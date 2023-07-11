'Caster Semenya delighted with Human Rights Court decision,' - Gregory Nott

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sasol nailed for gas price gouging: Competition Commission takes it to Tribunal The Competition Commission has found that our monopoly supplier of natural gas marked up prices by up to 72% over a decade. 11 July 2023 9:08 PM
Eskom secures R24m grant from US agency to help expand power grid The technical assistance grant aims to explore innovative technologies that can "revolutionise" power delivery to millions of Sout... 11 July 2023 7:08 PM
Eusebius McKaiser's family & friends unhappy over AVBOB's handling of funeral They expressed their outrage in the letter, that has been made public, over the way AVBOB used the passing of McKaiser as a market... 11 July 2023 4:58 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Could political pacts be a good thing for SA's future? As we approach the 2024 elections it seems that pacts between political parties will be a part of our future. 11 July 2023 1:17 PM
2024 elections: 'ANC to go with victory wrapped around hands' - Ramaphosa ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party's upcoming election manifesto workshop, aimed at looking at key priorities government... 11 July 2023 7:53 AM
Moonshot pact must produce 'a coherent vision for SA' - Michael Beaumont Opposition parties are holding a convention to try and unseat the ANC. 10 July 2023 10:45 AM
View all Politics
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
Sasol nailed for gas price gouging: Competition Commission takes it to Tribunal The Competition Commission has found that our monopoly supplier of natural gas marked up prices by up to 72% over a decade. 11 July 2023 9:08 PM
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
View all Business
Groot Constantia opens its vintage vault to celebrate its 338th birthday Very rare wines that are stored in the Vintage Vault include a bottle of Groot Constantia’s iconic Grand Constance 1821. 11 July 2023 3:07 PM
Health and Wellness: These are 4 of the biggest fitness trends of 2023 so far Getting the right amount of exercise is extremely important for a healthy lifestyle, but it seems that trends are always changing. 11 July 2023 2:56 PM
PRIME Energy not so prime after being investigated by FDA in the USA Has the PRIME fad faded? The Food and Drug Administration body is investigating PRIME Energy for a copious amount of caffeine that... 11 July 2023 2:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Caster Semenya delighted with Human Rights Court decision,' - Gregory Nott The court ruled that she was discriminated against, by rules forcing her to medically reduce her natural hormone levels. 11 July 2023 7:57 PM
World Athletics to appeal European court ruling on Semenya's discrimination case Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya has won her discrimination case in the European Court of Human Rights. 11 July 2023 3:45 PM
Caster Semenya wins testosterone discrimination case in European court Semenya argued she was discriminated against by World Athletics’ testosterone rules that banned her from competing in certain even... 11 July 2023 11:05 AM
View all Sport
Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's disease robs him of first performance in 5 years The 74-year-old singer has pulled out of what would have been his first live performance in almost five years after a health setba... 11 July 2023 2:34 PM
Elton John calls time on his 50-year touring career The music legend has been touring since 1970 and has retired to spend more time with his family. 11 July 2023 7:28 AM
[WATCH] Harry Styles hit in the face with a random object during Vienna concert Harry Styles was hit in the face by a thrown object from an audience member during a live performance in Vienna over the weekend. 10 July 2023 11:56 AM
View all Entertainment
China's ambitious goal to ensure carbon emissions peak by 2030 Carbon emissions from China are growing faster now than before COVID-19. 11 July 2023 11:56 AM
Sweden to join NATO after getting Turkey's support The small but powerful Nordic country will soon be part of NATO. 11 July 2023 9:58 AM
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia. 7 July 2023 12:57 PM
View all World
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world. 7 July 2023 3:43 PM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all Africa
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
MANDY WIENER: Euphemisms demonstrate how 'unfortunate' our politicians are It’s 'regrettable' and 'unfortunate' that our politicians are seemingly incapable of straight-up describing our harsh reality. 6 July 2023 6:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'Caster Semenya delighted with Human Rights Court decision,' - Gregory Nott

11 July 2023 7:57 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Caster Semenya
European Court for Human Rights
#MSW

The court ruled that she was discriminated against, by rules forcing her to medically reduce her natural hormone levels.

Robert Marawa speaks to Gregory Nott, Caster Semenya’s lawyer.

Caster Semenya’s lawyer, Gregory Nott, says her victory at the European Court for Human Rights is a significant one and is a testament to her fighting spirit.

The court decided she was discriminated against by rules in track and field that force her to medically reduce her natural hormone levels to compete in major competitions.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Nott said that Semenya was “absolutely delighted” at the decision.

Nobody’s rights should be infringed upon. The process of the law and the institutions weren’t there for her and that’s what we had said all along throughout this whole ordeal.

Gregory Nott, Caster Semenya's Lawyer

Caster has been strong and led by example in the stance she has taken. There should be no invasion of anyone’s body for any reason whatsoever and Caster has led the way in that fight.

Gregory Nott, Caster Semenya's Lawyer
FILE: Olympic 800m gold medallist Caster Semenya at the Top Women Conference in Johannesburg on 14 August 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News
FILE: Olympic 800m gold medallist Caster Semenya at the Top Women Conference in Johannesburg on 14 August 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

In terms of the way forward, Nott said there are still steps that need to be taken in order for Semenya to actually compete.

There is another step we have to take. World Athletics have come out with even more strenuous rules which we will have to look at. In terms of the Olympics next year, we are doing everything in our power to make that happen and when I spoke to her this morning, you could hear the fight in her voice and the desire to compete at the highest level is still there.

Gregory Nott, Caster Semenya's Lawyer

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on 947 : 'Caster Semenya delighted with Human Rights Court decision,' - Gregory Nott




11 July 2023 7:57 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Caster Semenya
European Court for Human Rights
#MSW

More from Sport

Caster Semenya / EWN

World Athletics to appeal European court ruling on Semenya's discrimination case

11 July 2023 3:45 PM

Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya has won her discrimination case in the European Court of Human Rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Olympic 800m gold medallist Caster Semenya at the Top Women Conference in Johannesburg on 14 August 2019. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News

Caster Semenya wins testosterone discrimination case in European court

11 July 2023 11:05 AM

Semenya argued she was discriminated against by World Athletics’ testosterone rules that banned her from competing in certain events, due to her naturally high levels of the hormone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wimbledon 1970. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Eric Koch for Anefo

Tennis and apartheid: SA teenager denied his dream of playing at Wimbledon

11 July 2023 10:20 AM

A new book delves into the issues faced by a 1971 international tennis tour and calls for injustice to be recognised.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Screengrab from Instagram user: @dricusduplessis

UFC: Dricus du Plessis (SA) sets up fight with Israel Adesanya (New Zealand)

11 July 2023 8:43 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to sports analyst Jeff Ayliffe about what Dricus du Plessis' win means for South African Mixed Martial Arts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: chrisvanlennephoto / 123rf

'I've watched my Durban July win over 100 times,' says jockey Kabelo Matsunyane

10 July 2023 7:40 PM

The 24-year-old rode Winchester Mansion to victory in front of over 30,000 people at Greyville race course.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Paralympic medallist, Louzanne Coetzee, and her guide, Estean Badenhorst, compete at the World Para Athletics Championships in France on 10 July 2023. Picture: Andries Kruger

Louzanne Coetzee bags SA's first medal at the World Para Athletics Championships

10 July 2023 4:47 PM

On Monday, Coetzee won silver in the women’s 1,500m T11 in a time of 4:48.13. The gold medal was taken by Nancy Chelangat Koech of Kenya and the bronze medal by Kenya’s Mary Waithera Njoroge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa’s BC3 pair, Elanza Jordaan and Karabo Morapedi, won gold and qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. Picture: SASAPD/Facebook

SA Boccia athletes make history as they qualify for their first Paralympics

10 July 2023 3:43 PM

South Africa’s BC3 pair of Elanza Jordaan and Karabo Morapedi won gold and qualified for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African MMA powerhouse Dricus du Plessis. Picture: @ufc/Twitter.

Donald Trump & Connor McGregor congratulate Dricus Du Plessis following UFC win

10 July 2023 1:16 PM

South Africa's Dricus du Plessis defeated Australia’s Robert Whittaker at UFC 290 to set up a middleweight title fight against Israel Adesanya in September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Springboks kept their unbeaten record against Australia in Pretoria intact as they outclassed the Wallabies 43-12 in the Rugby Championship opener on 08 July 2023. Picture: Twitter/@Springboks

Springboks outclass Wallabies in Rugby Championship opener

8 July 2023 8:33 PM

The Springboks kept their unbeaten record against Australia, coming away with a 43-12 victory in Pretoria on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shabnim Ismail. Picture: Twitter/@ProteasWomenCSA

Anrich Nortje and Shabnim Ismail win big at CSA Awards

8 July 2023 11:14 AM

Nortje and Ismail were named as South Africa’s Men's and Women's Player of the Year, respectively.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South African lawyers caught using ChatGPT to argue case

Local

PRIME Energy not so prime after being investigated by FDA in the USA

Lifestyle

UWC study shows negligent dumping of nappies has critical health implications

Local

EWN Highlights

The day that was: More trucks torched, Caster Semenya’s discrimination victory

11 July 2023 10:03 PM

'Caster Semenya delighted with Human Rights Court decision,' - Gregory Nott

11 July 2023 9:57 PM

DA tables Constitution Amendment Bill for establishment of a cyber commissioner

11 July 2023 9:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA