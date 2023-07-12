



John Perlman speaks with Jeff Wicks, Investigative Journalist and coauthor of Eight Days in July.

Babita Deokaran blew the whistle on hundreds of millions of rands worth of potentially fraudulent contracts at Tembisa Hospital before she was murdered outside her home.

Wicks has written pieces on Deokaran's murder and what she was flagging and says multiple stories have been published on the syndicate activity that had taken place at Tembisa Hospital.

However, despite the information being available, he says the Department of Health has made no moves to blacklist these companies.

They appear to be waiting for an ultimate finding from the SIU. Jeff Wicks, Investigative Journalist

He says in one case they exposed a company as being run by a proxy director linked to an extraction syndicate, and he was still paid by the Department of Health months after his role was exposed.

According to Wicks, the evidence seems to suggest that there is a deliberate attempt not to blacklist the companies.

It appears to be foot-dragging across every respect in this department. Jeff Wicks, Investigative Journalist

An image posted on Babita Deokaran's memorial page on Facebook. Picture: Facebook/babitadeokaranmemorial

There were attempts made by the Gauteng Department of Health to cover up what she had found, and they denied the report she filed even existed. We have proven otherwise, but it has taken this long to get some modicum of action from the arms of the state. Jeff Wicks, Investigative Journalist/Co-author - Eight Days in July

This article first appeared on 702 : None of the 217 companies flagged by Deokaran blacklisted. Some even got tenders