[WATCH] Simon Cowell’s bizarre Listerine video leaves social media confused
You probably didn’t think you’d find one of the music industry’s most well-known moguls begging on social media.
Needless to say, Simon Cowell’s recent Instagram video pleading for Listerine to bring one of its original products back to the UK had us all stumped.
He shared a short clip of himself in his bathroom holding up an empty bottle of Listerine, “I’ve run out of Listerine”.
“You don’t sell it anymore in the UK and I don’t know why because it’s the best. Could you please bring it back? I’m begging you,” he says.
A majority of people were left confused in the comments, while some thought the post was a well-placed advertisement.
Others, however, were more interested in the star’s appearance, one writing: “What’s wrong with Simon’s mouth?”
Cowell's appearance recently made headlines with people noting a dramatic change and many speculating that he had cosmetic work done.
This article first appeared on 947
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/CuhrHgLs5YT/?img_index=1
