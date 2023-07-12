SA post office enters into business rescue
Pippa Hudson speaks with journalist Katherine Child.
The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted an application to place the Post Office into business rescue, which will offer it protection from creditors.
The post office has been struggling and received a number of government bailouts totalling R14 billion to stay afloat.
It was expected that the court would make this decision.Katherine Child, Journalist
Under the business rescue plans, creditors will likely only get 10% of what they are owed.
Placing the post office under business rescue will likely result in 7000 job losses.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News
More from Local
7 teens' dreams shattered as Sweden denies entry to 'fatherless' kids
Seven teens have been denied playing in one of the world's largest soccer tournaments because their dads aren't on their birth certificates.Read More
An education system in crisis: Hundreds of KZN councillors are illiterate
A recent report has revealed that close to 300 councillors in KwaZulu-Natal are illiterate.Read More
4 more trucks torched on N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo
This brings the number of trucks set alight to 20 over the past three days.Read More
None of the 217 companies flagged by Deokaran blacklisted. Some even got tenders
Babita Deokaran flagged 217 suspicious companies before she was murdered but none have been blacklisted.Read More
'It's mind-boggling that there are 9K unemployed qualified social workers in SA'
There are thousands of unemployed social workers in South Africa, yet the country is facing problems that need their intervention.Read More
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 6
Eskom has moved to implement intermittent Stage 4 and Stage 6 power cuts.Read More
Blue Light Bullies: Primary victim to sue VIP Protection Unit for R1 million
Ian Cameron (Director of the Community Safety Action Society) discusses the latest developments in the blue light victim case.Read More
Truck attacks: 'Prioritise South Africans in the road freight industry'
Sixteen trucks were attacked and torched on some of the country's major transport routs over the past five days, resulting in the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union's call for the harsh punishment of perpetrators.Read More
Sasol nailed for gas price gouging: Competition Commission takes it to Tribunal
The Competition Commission has found that our monopoly supplier of natural gas marked up prices by up to 72% over a decade.Read More
More from Business
Worse case scenario: South Africa's removal from AGOA leads to sanctions
South Africa’s place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to SA's relationship with Russia.Read More
'It's mind-boggling that there are 9K unemployed qualified social workers in SA'
There are thousands of unemployed social workers in South Africa, yet the country is facing problems that need their intervention.Read More
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap'
SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Seery.Read More
Sasol nailed for gas price gouging: Competition Commission takes it to Tribunal
The Competition Commission has found that our monopoly supplier of natural gas marked up prices by up to 72% over a decade.Read More
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world
'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews "Breach" by youth marketing expert Ronen Aires.Read More
Eskom secures R24m grant from US agency to help expand power grid
The technical assistance grant aims to explore innovative technologies that can "revolutionise" power delivery to millions of South Africans, said the US Embassy.Read More
Sasol Gas charging excessive prices for natural gas - Competition Commission
Sasol Gas, which is the sole supplier of natural piped gas in the country, is believed to have been charging mark-ups of up to 72%.Read More
How York Zucchi lives a nomadic lifestyle through his 'StartUp Tribe' venture
The StartUp Tribe is an online learning platform for the development of local entrepreneurship.Read More
Meta's Threads reaches 100 million users, but will it outmuscle Twitter?
The Twitter rival was launched on 6 July and garnered 2 million users within 2 hours of going live.Read More