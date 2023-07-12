7 teens' dreams shattered as Sweden denies entry to 'fatherless' kids





The Swedish government has denied seven Camps Bay Football Club players their visas, as their unabridged birth certificates do not contain their biological fathers' details.

The team scored their way into competing in Sweden's upcoming youth soccer tournament, the Gothia Cup.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Camps Bay Football Club's Head Coach, Mogamad Anees Abbas and Nombuso Mahlangu who is a parent of one of the players.

Kiewit reports that in South Africa about 60% of kids registered at birth only have one parent registered on their birth certificates, typically the mother.

Single-parent homes might affect kids later in their lives and hinder life-changing experiences - this is one such story.

Seven teens who play for Camps Bay Football Club were denied to play in "one of the biggest youth soccer tournaments" in the world in Sweden because their birth fathers aren't registered on their birth certificates.

Despite the Swedish government's rejection, the parents and the head coach of the team went in and out of court to get the Swedish government to approve the seven teens traveling with the head coach as their guardian.

The head coach of the team clarifies that one teen doesn't have a father while the other six teens' fathers sent their permission for the trip via affidavit - the Swedish government didn't acknowledge these efforts.

According to Swedish law, both parents need to be registered on the birth certificate which doesn't take into account the context of family dynamics in South Africa where this isn't always a reality.

The boys have also been denied because they "pose a threat to the Swedish government" who fears that they'll stay in Sweden and won't return to South Africa after the tournament.

Kiewit highlights the underlying prejudice and discrimination of European countries against African countries and its people as "the real issue here."

The team's head coach says the team has worked hard to get to this "sad" point and it's "heartbreaking" to see "this opportunity lost."

While Nombuso Mahlangu, a parent of one of the players, says she's worried about the psychological impact of this outcome on her child.

It's heartbreaking. It's hard to see my child cry and I can't help. I worry about the psychological impact on him. This is how dreams and hopes are lost. It's because they're black kids so there's an assumption that they're not coming back. Nombuso Mahlangu, Parent

CapeTalk has tried to help by contacting the Swedish embassy - all calls are redirected with no luck.

Overall, this event questions what happens to kids with big dreams when the world (and law) isn't ready for them.

