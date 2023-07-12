7 teens' dreams shattered as Sweden denies entry to 'fatherless' kids
The Swedish government has denied seven Camps Bay Football Club players their visas, as their unabridged birth certificates do not contain their biological fathers' details.
The team scored their way into competing in Sweden's upcoming youth soccer tournament, the Gothia Cup.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Camps Bay Football Club's Head Coach, Mogamad Anees Abbas and Nombuso Mahlangu who is a parent of one of the players.
Listen to the conversation below.
Kiewit reports that in South Africa about 60% of kids registered at birth only have one parent registered on their birth certificates, typically the mother.
Single-parent homes might affect kids later in their lives and hinder life-changing experiences - this is one such story.
Seven teens who play for Camps Bay Football Club were denied to play in "one of the biggest youth soccer tournaments" in the world in Sweden because their birth fathers aren't registered on their birth certificates.
Despite the Swedish government's rejection, the parents and the head coach of the team went in and out of court to get the Swedish government to approve the seven teens traveling with the head coach as their guardian.
The head coach of the team clarifies that one teen doesn't have a father while the other six teens' fathers sent their permission for the trip via affidavit - the Swedish government didn't acknowledge these efforts.
According to Swedish law, both parents need to be registered on the birth certificate which doesn't take into account the context of family dynamics in South Africa where this isn't always a reality.
The boys have also been denied because they "pose a threat to the Swedish government" who fears that they'll stay in Sweden and won't return to South Africa after the tournament.
Kiewit highlights the underlying prejudice and discrimination of European countries against African countries and its people as "the real issue here."
The team's head coach says the team has worked hard to get to this "sad" point and it's "heartbreaking" to see "this opportunity lost."
While Nombuso Mahlangu, a parent of one of the players, says she's worried about the psychological impact of this outcome on her child.
It's heartbreaking. It's hard to see my child cry and I can't help. I worry about the psychological impact on him. This is how dreams and hopes are lost. It's because they're black kids so there's an assumption that they're not coming back.Nombuso Mahlangu, Parent
CapeTalk has tried to help by contacting the Swedish embassy - all calls are redirected with no luck.
Overall, this event questions what happens to kids with big dreams when the world (and law) isn't ready for them.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_155335995_green-synthetic-grass-sports-field-with-white-line-shot-from-above-soccer-rugby-football-baseball-sp.html?vti=o9ea5nq1pbl6u3uxrk-1-2
More from Local
An education system in crisis: Hundreds of KZN councillors are illiterate
A recent report has revealed that close to 300 councillors in KwaZulu-Natal are illiterate.Read More
4 more trucks torched on N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo
This brings the number of trucks set alight to 20 over the past three days.Read More
SA post office enters into business rescue
The South African Post Office has officially been placed into business rescue.Read More
None of the 217 companies flagged by Deokaran blacklisted. Some even got tenders
Babita Deokaran flagged 217 suspicious companies before she was murdered but none have been blacklisted.Read More
'It's mind-boggling that there are 9K unemployed qualified social workers in SA'
There are thousands of unemployed social workers in South Africa, yet the country is facing problems that need their intervention.Read More
Eskom ramps up load shedding to Stage 6
Eskom has moved to implement intermittent Stage 4 and Stage 6 power cuts.Read More
Blue Light Bullies: Primary victim to sue VIP Protection Unit for R1 million
Ian Cameron (Director of the Community Safety Action Society) discusses the latest developments in the blue light victim case.Read More
Truck attacks: 'Prioritise South Africans in the road freight industry'
Sixteen trucks were attacked and torched on some of the country's major transport routs over the past five days, resulting in the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union's call for the harsh punishment of perpetrators.Read More
Sasol nailed for gas price gouging: Competition Commission takes it to Tribunal
The Competition Commission has found that our monopoly supplier of natural gas marked up prices by up to 72% over a decade.Read More