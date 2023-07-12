Worse case scenario: South Africa's removal from AGOA leads to sanctions





Motheo Khaoripe is joined by John Hudson, head of agriculture at Nedbank, to discuss the impact of South Africa's potential removal from AGOA.

South Africa's position in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) remains precarious due to its perceived support of Russia amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The Agoa Act provides duty-free access to the US trade market for about three dozen African nations, with South Africa exporting around R60 billion worth of goods to the US through Agoa last year.

The US is South Africa's second-largest trading partner, and continued preferential access to this gargantuan market is crucial.

We export more than 50% of what we produce, so a market like the United States is really important. John Hudson, Head of Agriculture - Nedbank

It's around 5% of our total exports, and last year our total exports were $12.8 billion. John Hudson, Head of agriculture - Nedbank

The citrus industry in particular would be affected by our expulsion from Agoa.

About 9% of our citrus crop goes there... we are going to expand our total citrus export from around 160 million cartons to 230 million to 250 million in the next few years... to lose that market means we have to look for another market... John Hudson, Head of Agriculture - Nedbank

A further consideration, warns Hudson, is the prospect of sanctions.

If we don't renew the agreement and it goes to full-blown sanctions, that's a completely different ball game. John Hudson, Head of Agriculture - Nedbank

Then we will lose that market and you might expect that other countries such as the UK and the EU as a block would stop trading with South Africa... 40% of our trade goes to those countries. John Hudson, Head of agriculture - Nedbank

DIRCO claims that the US has no intention of moving the AGOA forum from South Africa. However, a number of senior US legislators are publically calling for South Africa to be punished for its perceived support of Russian aggression.

I've received calls asking for a comment on this. This letter by the four US Congress members to Secretary Blinken is noted. There is no decision by the State department/Whitehouse to move the AGOA Forum from SA🇿🇦. President Cyril Ramaphosa 'special envoys recently visited the US… pic.twitter.com/bQnvLxA7Ds ' Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) June 13, 2023

Last week, the DA made a formal submission to the United States Trade Representative, motivating for South Africa’s inclusion in AGOA’s annual renewal.

South Africa's world-beating car manufacturing industry is likely to suffer an existential threat if the country is removed from AGOA.

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Tuesday visited BMW's manufacturing plant in Tswhane and highlighted the likely collapse of South Africa’s multi-billion rand vehicle manufacturing sector, should South Africa be excluded from AGOA.

This article first appeared on 702 : Worse case scenario: South Africa's removal from AGOA leads to sanctions