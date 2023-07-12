Worse case scenario: South Africa's removal from AGOA leads to sanctions

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
7 teens' dreams shattered as Sweden denies entry to 'fatherless' kids Seven teens have been denied playing in one of the world's largest soccer tournaments because their dads aren't on their birth cer... 12 July 2023 10:43 AM
An education system in crisis: Hundreds of KZN councillors are illiterate A recent report has revealed that close to 300 councillors in KwaZulu-Natal are illiterate. 12 July 2023 10:10 AM
4 more trucks torched on N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo This brings the number of trucks set alight to 20 over the past three days. 12 July 2023 9:10 AM
View all Local
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
[LISTEN] Could political pacts be a good thing for SA's future? As we approach the 2024 elections it seems that pacts between political parties will be a part of our future. 11 July 2023 1:17 PM
2024 elections: 'ANC to go with victory wrapped around hands' - Ramaphosa ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party's upcoming election manifesto workshop, aimed at looking at key priorities government... 11 July 2023 7:53 AM
View all Politics
Worse case scenario: South Africa's removal from AGOA leads to sanctions South Africa’s place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to SA's relationship with Russia. 12 July 2023 9:51 AM
SA post office enters into business rescue The South African Post Office has officially been placed into business rescue. 12 July 2023 8:45 AM
'It's mind-boggling that there are 9K unemployed qualified social workers in SA' There are thousands of unemployed social workers in South Africa, yet the country is facing problems that need their intervention. 12 July 2023 7:49 AM
View all Business
Dutch couple drives solar electric car from the Netherlands to Cape Town The pair spent just over 800 hours in the car from the Netherlands, through West Africa and down to Cape Town, South Africa. 12 July 2023 10:21 AM
Someone poisoned 23 Blue Cranes (12 died), SA's majestic national bird Researcher Christie Craig discusses the Blue Crane poisonings in the Overberg and whether justice will prevail. 12 July 2023 9:13 AM
'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap' SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Se... 11 July 2023 10:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Caster Semenya delighted with Human Rights Court decision,' - Gregory Nott The court ruled that she was discriminated against, by rules forcing her to medically reduce her natural hormone levels. 11 July 2023 7:57 PM
World Athletics to appeal European court ruling on Semenya's discrimination case Two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya has won her discrimination case in the European Court of Human Rights. 11 July 2023 3:45 PM
Caster Semenya wins testosterone discrimination case in European court Semenya argued she was discriminated against by World Athletics’ testosterone rules that banned her from competing in certain even... 11 July 2023 11:05 AM
View all Sport
Matthew McConaughey's lookalike son allowed to join social media for 15th b'day For his 15th birthday, the son of actor Matthew McConaughey and model Camila Alves has been given...access to social media. 12 July 2023 11:02 AM
[WATCH] Simon Cowell’s bizarre Listerine video leaves social media confused Simon Cowell shared a video of him pleading for Listerine mouthwash to return the original flavour to the UK. 12 July 2023 8:52 AM
Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's disease robs him of first performance in 5 years The 74-year-old singer has pulled out of what would have been his first live performance in almost five years after a health setba... 11 July 2023 2:34 PM
View all Entertainment
ANOTHER tourist has been accused of vandalising an ancient monument A Canandian teenager has been accused of vandalising a 1,200 year old temple in Japan. 12 July 2023 11:08 AM
An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August. 12 July 2023 10:47 AM
China's ambitious goal to ensure carbon emissions peak by 2030 Carbon emissions from China are growing faster now than before COVID-19. 11 July 2023 11:56 AM
View all World
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050. 11 July 2023 10:56 AM
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world. 7 July 2023 3:43 PM
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal. 7 July 2023 9:05 AM
View all Africa
How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world 'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews... 11 July 2023 7:31 PM
What happens if you (deliberately or not) give insurers wrong information? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler warns that the consequences can be dire, whether you intended to mislead your insurance company or no... 6 July 2023 9:38 PM
What are you selling to a potential new customer- a deal/product/relationship? Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable advice on securing customers in this rapidly changing world of ours. 6 July 2023 7:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Worse case scenario: South Africa's removal from AGOA leads to sanctions

12 July 2023 9:51 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
AGOA
African Growth and Opportunities Act Agoa
SA wine exports
citrus exports

South Africa’s place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to SA's relationship with Russia.

Motheo Khaoripe is joined by John Hudson, head of agriculture at Nedbank, to discuss the impact of South Africa's potential removal from AGOA.

citrus-productionjpg

South Africa's position in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) remains precarious due to its perceived support of Russia amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The Agoa Act provides duty-free access to the US trade market for about three dozen African nations, with South Africa exporting around R60 billion worth of goods to the US through Agoa last year.

The US is South Africa's second-largest trading partner, and continued preferential access to this gargantuan market is crucial.

We export more than 50% of what we produce, so a market like the United States is really important.

John Hudson, Head of Agriculture - Nedbank

It's around 5% of our total exports, and last year our total exports were $12.8 billion.

John Hudson, Head of agriculture - Nedbank

The citrus industry in particular would be affected by our expulsion from Agoa.

About 9% of our citrus crop goes there... we are going to expand our total citrus export from around 160 million cartons to 230 million to 250 million in the next few years... to lose that market means we have to look for another market...

John Hudson, Head of Agriculture - Nedbank

A further consideration, warns Hudson, is the prospect of sanctions.

If we don't renew the agreement and it goes to full-blown sanctions, that's a completely different ball game.

John Hudson, Head of Agriculture - Nedbank

Then we will lose that market and you might expect that other countries such as the UK and the EU as a block would stop trading with South Africa... 40% of our trade goes to those countries.

John Hudson, Head of agriculture - Nedbank

DIRCO claims that the US has no intention of moving the AGOA forum from South Africa. However, a number of senior US legislators are publically calling for South Africa to be punished for its perceived support of Russian aggression.

Last week, the DA made a formal submission to the United States Trade Representative, motivating for South Africa’s inclusion in AGOA’s annual renewal.

South Africa's world-beating car manufacturing industry is likely to suffer an existential threat if the country is removed from AGOA.

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Tuesday visited BMW's manufacturing plant in Tswhane and highlighted the likely collapse of South Africa’s multi-billion rand vehicle manufacturing sector, should South Africa be excluded from AGOA.

RELATED:AGOA explainer: How important is this to South Africa?


This article first appeared on 702 : Worse case scenario: South Africa's removal from AGOA leads to sanctions




12 July 2023 9:51 AM
by Sara-Jayne Makwala King
Tags:
AGOA
African Growth and Opportunities Act Agoa
SA wine exports
citrus exports

More from Business

FILE: Post Office. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

SA post office enters into business rescue

12 July 2023 8:45 AM

The South African Post Office has officially been placed into business rescue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© prosot/123rf.com

'It's mind-boggling that there are 9K unemployed qualified social workers in SA'

12 July 2023 7:49 AM

There are thousands of unemployed social workers in South Africa, yet the country is facing problems that need their intervention.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from SAA clip promoting its relaunched route to São Paulo, Brazil

'SAA, having a cheap ad like this just makes your airline look cheap'

11 July 2023 10:01 PM

SAA is returning to São Paulo, Brazil, but its promotion for this route leaves a lot to be desired says branding expert Brenday Seery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wajan/123rf.com

Sasol nailed for gas price gouging: Competition Commission takes it to Tribunal

11 July 2023 9:08 PM

The Competition Commission has found that our monopoly supplier of natural gas marked up prices by up to 72% over a decade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Student Village CEO Ronen Aires on LinkedIn

How to handle Gen Z and the particular way they're disrupting the world

11 July 2023 7:31 PM

'Generation Z are the future of the workplace... your clients, your consumers, and your leadership team' - The Money Show reviews "Breach" by youth marketing expert Ronen Aires.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ yelantsev/123rf.com

Eskom secures R24m grant from US agency to help expand power grid

11 July 2023 7:08 PM

The technical assistance grant aims to explore innovative technologies that can "revolutionise" power delivery to millions of South Africans, said the US Embassy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sasol headquarters in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: © Vanessa Bentley/123rf

Sasol Gas charging excessive prices for natural gas - Competition Commission

11 July 2023 4:16 PM

Sasol Gas, which is the sole supplier of natural piped gas in the country, is believed to have been charging mark-ups of up to 72%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How York Zucchi lives a nomadic lifestyle through his 'StartUp Tribe' venture

10 July 2023 8:33 PM

The StartUp Tribe is an online learning platform for the development of local entrepreneurship.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facebook Founder & CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Picture: Facebook.com.

Meta's Threads reaches 100 million users, but will it outmuscle Twitter?

10 July 2023 8:18 PM

The Twitter rival was launched on 6 July and garnered 2 million users within 2 hours of going live.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© citadelle/123rf.com

Why is it important for us to keep a watchful eye on the global copper price?

10 July 2023 7:38 PM

The price of copper per ton has fallen to around $8 300, from a peak of $10 400 in early 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Simon Cowell’s bizarre Listerine video leaves social media confused

Entertainment

Someone poisoned 23 Blue Cranes (12 died), SA's majestic national bird

Lifestyle

4 more trucks torched on N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo

Local

EWN Highlights

Mbalula takes over the reins following yet another ANCWL conference postponement

12 July 2023 12:20 PM

WC govt bays for blood after murder of boy (9) in Manenberg

12 July 2023 11:49 AM

Truck attacks will have long-term effects on agricultural industry, says Nafu

12 July 2023 11:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA