



Bongani Bingwa speaks with Thami Ntuli, KZN South African Local Government Association (SALGA) Chairperson and Tessa Dooms, Political Analyst.

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs skills report has revealed that 298 out of the 1 944 councillors in KwaZulu-Natal are illiterate.

Dooms says that this highlights the deeper issues with our education system.

She says that in our country there are alarmingly low literacy levels for grade 4 learners and half of the learners starting in grade 1 do not reach matric.

She adds that we then will have adults coming from a broken education system in areas with a lack of basic service delivery and development, who are the only people to represent their communities.

Democracy is not about choosing our leaders, it is about choosing our representatives. Tessa Dooms, Political Analyst

In a broken society, we are not necessarily going to get the perfect outcomes in terms of representation until we do something different with what we do in government. Tessa Dooms, Political Analyst

Ntuli says that it is important to empower councillors so that they can attend to the matters of concern to their community.

© jelena990/123rf.com

It is a challenge which requires urgency. Thami Ntuli, Chairperson - SALGA KZN

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on 702 : An education system in crisis: Hundreds of KZN councillors are illiterate