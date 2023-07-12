4 more trucks torched on N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo
JOHANNESBURG - Four more trucks have been set alight - this time on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo.
This is the fourth incident where several trucks have been set alight in the past three days - bringing the number of torched trucks to 20.
There have been separate incidents on the N2, N3 and N4 highways.
Police say the latest incident happened in the early hour of this morning.
The South African Police Service spokesperson in Mpumalanga Selvy Mohlala confirmed: "Three of them [trucks] are seriously burned and one is partially burned..."
This article first appeared on EWN : 4 more trucks torched on N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo
