Views and News with Clarence Ford
Dutch couple drives solar electric car from the Netherlands to Cape Town

12 July 2023 10:21 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Netherlands
solar electric car
Maarten Van Pel and Renske Cox

The pair spent just over 800 hours in the car from the Netherlands, through West Africa and down to Cape Town, South Africa.

John Perlman speaks to Maarten Van Pel and Renske Cox who drove an electric vehicle from the Netherlands to Cape Town, South Africa.

The pair’s eight-month-long expedition came to an end this week as they touched down in Cape Town.

They spent just over 800 hours in the car, travelling from the Netherlands, through West Africa and down to Cape Town, South Africa.

The journey was about finding a more sustainable way to travel, Cox said.

[While] electric cars are not really new anymore, our goal was still to be self-sufficient so that you don’t have to rely on a hotel providing electricity.

Renske Cox

While this was a memorable journey, it was not all smooth sailing.

Van Pel recalls increased cloud coverage in western Africa which forced the pair to go the more traditional route – using a wall outlet.

With regards to safety, he notes that the duo did not have any issues across the journey from Europe, and through western Africa.

We didn’t have any issues about safety in Africa… there are so many nice people all over Africa.

Maarten Van Pel

The duo is planning to stay in Cape Town for another week or two before making the journey back to the Netherlands via East Africa.

To find out more about their journey, visit their Instagram page here.

Scroll above to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : Dutch couple drives solar electric car from the Netherlands to Cape Town




