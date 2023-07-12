ANOTHER tourist has been accused of vandalising an ancient monument
Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent.
A 17-year-old has reportedly been questioned by police for allegedly using his nails to carve the name Julian and the letter ‘J’ into a wooden pillar at a sacred Buddhist temple.
It was only with his fingernail but nonetheless it was soft wood so it gave.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
He has been suspected of violating the cultural properties protection law in Japan according to Gilchrist.
The temple, Toshodaiji Temple in Nara Prefecture, is a UNESCO World Heritage site.
This alleged vandalism comes not long after a British tourist was accused of vandalising the Colosseum in Rome.
What is wrong with people abroad on holiday?Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
