Matthew McConaughey's lookalike son allowed to join social media for 15th b'day
He's only been on social media for four days, and only posted twice, but already 15-year-old Levi McConaughey has amassed close to 200 000 followers on Instagram.
But that might be, in part, due to the hype given to his social media arrival by his parents.
Or perhaps it's due to the fact that his parents are pretty well known.
The teen is the son of actor Matthew McConaughey and model Camila Alves and between them, Matthew and Camila have close to 10 million followers on the photo and video sharing site.
The impossibly attractive couple took to their social media accounts at the weekend to reveal that one of the gifts they were bestowing upon Levi was permission to join social media.
"Your mom's a bit nervous about one of your gifts." said McConaughey.
"One of the gifts we’re giving you, yes, we are allowing you today to join the social media universe."
Admitting that they've been talking about it for three years, the proud parents said they felt confident their son has a 'story to tell' and 'he knows who he is".
Addressing his 8.1 million followers, the 'Dazed and Confused' star said, "I want all y’all to know, you’re getting a very cool and respectful young man in Levi McConaughey, and I hope y’all can do your best to treat him the same way."
Levi's first post included a voice over from his look-a-like dad's character in 'Dazed and Confused' saying, "You just got to keep livin', man. L-I-V-I-N."
RELATED: Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000
Source : @McConaughey/Twitter
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’
The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA.Read More
Jury rules note found in Aretha Franklin's couch is a valid will
This ends the four-year battle for Aretha Franklin’s estate.Read More
[WATCH] Simon Cowell’s bizarre Listerine video leaves social media confused
Simon Cowell shared a video of him pleading for Listerine mouthwash to return the original flavour to the UK.Read More
Ozzy Osbourne's Parkinson's disease robs him of first performance in 5 years
The 74-year-old singer has pulled out of what would have been his first live performance in almost five years after a health setback.Read More
Elton John calls time on his 50-year touring career
The music legend has been touring since 1970 and has retired to spend more time with his family.Read More
[WATCH] Harry Styles hit in the face with a random object during Vienna concert
Harry Styles was hit in the face by a thrown object from an audience member during a live performance in Vienna over the weekend.Read More
Don't hit me baby one more time...Britney Spears smacked in the face by security
Britney Spears tried to 'congratulate' Victor Wembanyama on his NBA success when she was allegedly struck by his bodyguard.Read More
Jonah Hill's ex exposes his 'boundaries' disguised as alleged 'emotional abuse'
In a series of Instagram stories, Sarah Brady shared what she claims to be texts between her and Hill, exposing his 'abuse.'Read More
Ricky Martin and husband split after 6 years of marriage to live la vida single
Ricky Martin divorces husband Jwan Yosef after 6 years of marriage and files for joint custody of two kids, Lucia and Renn.Read More