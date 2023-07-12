An expert weighs in on the pros and cons of Ethiopia joining BRICS
Article by Padraig Carmody, Professor in Geography, Trinity College Dublin.
A few years ago, the BRICS grouping – Brazil, Russia, China, India and South Africa – had lost salience because three of its members were in severe economic difficulty. Brazil, Russia and South Africa are primarily natural resource exporters and were badly affected by the global commodity price bust of 2014.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has now given BRICS a new geopolitical salience as the members and their respective allies respond to events.
In the emerging world order there is also now increased demand to join BRICS, in part as a countervailing power to “the west”. Argentina, Saudi Arabia and lately, Ethiopia, have expressed strong interest in becoming members.
I have researched the political economy of globalisation in Africa over the last 30 years. I have specifically examined the scramble for Africa by the US and China, South Africa’s involvement in BRICS, the nature of BRICS engagement with Africa and market and resource access by BRICS in southern Africa.
It would be a major coup for Ethiopia if it were able to join the grouping as it would raise its global profile, allow it to interact and coordinate more closely with some of the major world powers and move the discourse beyond the recent civil war there, potentially enabling it to attract more investment.
Opportunities
Ethiopia has cited its key role in founding the African Union and other institutions, along with its national interest as grounds for seeking BRICS membership. In my opinion, there are five key reasons why Ethiopia would want to join the grouping.
Deteriorating relations with western powers: Ethiopia has historically depended on substantial western support through aid and security cooperation. But its relations with the west have soured as a result of the civil war, in which human rights violations were reported. Joining BRICS would make the country more geostrategically important, perhaps encouraging western powers to downplay human rights concerns, as they have in the past in the interests of “realpolitik”.
Alternative growth frontier: Ethiopia remains one of Africa’s fastest growing economies, at over 5% a year. It has developed strong economic ties with China in recent decades. Similarly, Indian companies have been acquiring land in Ethiopia. China and India are now Africa’s two largest single trading partners (not counting the European Union as a single entity). Joining BRICS would signal openness and lead to greater cooperation through platforms like the business council and forum. It could also add impetus to the “resurgent Ethiopia” narrative, an image the authorities are keen to promote to attract investments.
Negotiations over finance: The Ethiopian government is negotiating a financial package with the International Monetary Fund. Joining BRICS might give it greater leverage. Western powers, which largely control the IMF, might be more wary of alienating Ethiopia in BRICS and driving it further “into the arms” of China. The creation of a new BRICS currency, to challenge US dollar hegemony, is on the agenda and its existing Contingency Reserve Arrangement already partly competes with the IMF.
Non-interference policy: BRICS powers rhetorically largely subscribe to non-interference in the sovereign affairs of other states, with the qualification that President Lula de Silva of Brazil talked about “non-indifference” to human rights when he was previously in power and Russia has violated the principle through invasions and election interference, amongst others. Ethiopia may be interested in the political cover that joining BRICS would provide. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has received political cover from China, and some would argue from South Africa. The Ethiopian government may be keen to avoid human rights governance conditions attached to new loans, aid or debt relief from the west.
A prime minister seeking new friends: BRICS membership would help restore the tarnished image of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is a Nobel peace prize recipient. Ahmed was heavily criticised as a war-monger during the civil war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region. Joining the BRICS club would show that his government is still politically acceptable to some major world powers.
The risks
There would of course be risks in Ethiopia joining the BRICS. Western powers might perceive it as drifting into the alternative geopolitical bloc or alignment, which could reduce aid and investment from them. But this could also have advantages for Ethiopia’s relations with the west by making the country more geo-strategically important.
Based on past experience, Ethiopia would be an unlikely addition to the grouping. The last and only country to be admitted after the group’s founding was South Africa in 2010. Other countries have applied and have not been admitted. BRICS now operates in what is sometimes described as a BRICS-plus format with countries such as Egypt already members of its development bank and all African leaders invited to the up-coming BRICS’ summit in South Africa.
Ethiopia’s economy, estimated at around US$126.78 billion in 2022, is less than half the size of South Africa’s US$405.87 billion. South Africa is by far the smallest economy in the BRICS. But in some ways Ethiopia might be seen as a more representative African country in BRICS than South Africa.
Ethiopia hosts the African Union headquarters and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa. Its capital, Addis Ababa, is sometimes described as the continent’s diplomatic capital. The outcome of Ethiopia’s application will likely be known after the next summit in August.
Article published courtesy of The Conversation.
Source : Wikimedia Commons: The Kremlin, Moscow
More from World
ANOTHER tourist has been accused of vandalising an ancient monument
A Canandian teenager has been accused of vandalising a 1,200 year old temple in Japan.Read More
China's ambitious goal to ensure carbon emissions peak by 2030
Carbon emissions from China are growing faster now than before COVID-19.Read More
Sweden to join NATO after getting Turkey's support
The small but powerful Nordic country will soon be part of NATO.Read More
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny
Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia.Read More
US Treasury Secretary in China: 'It's a high stakes attempt to rebuild bridges'
The United States Treasury Secretary, Janet Yellen is in Beijing for meetings with senior Chinese officials.Read More
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe
A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal.Read More
[LISTEN] Reflecting on eight years of the BRICS New Development Bank
As it stands, the New Development Bank has approved $5.8 billion of projects in South Africa to help improve infrastructure.Read More
'Vaccine hesitancy is one of the greatest threats to global health'
And the COVID pandemic has made it worse.Read More
'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all'
Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023.Read More
More from Politics
[LISTEN] Could political pacts be a good thing for SA's future?
As we approach the 2024 elections it seems that pacts between political parties will be a part of our future.Read More
2024 elections: 'ANC to go with victory wrapped around hands' - Ramaphosa
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party's upcoming election manifesto workshop, aimed at looking at key priorities government needs to address, will give the party a chance to reign supreme.Read More
Moonshot pact must produce 'a coherent vision for SA' - Michael Beaumont
Opposition parties are holding a convention to try and unseat the ANC.Read More
Mashatile says there's a conspiracy to remove him from office by August
He told the City Press he’s still trying to investigate the motives of those who did not want to see him occupying the second highest office in the land.Read More
Business as usual for Wagner mercenaries in Africa after short-lived mutiny
Concerns have been raised about military group Wagner's presence in Africa after a short-lived mutiny in Russia.Read More
‘Nothing but political jealousy’: EFF slams ANC for BRICS forum invitation snub
ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said the party did not discuss the EFF's attendance to BRICS Political Party Forum.Read More
ANC casts doubt on DA's 'politiking' Provincial Powers Bill
What we have here is an electioneering exercise with no real intention, says the ANC's Cameron Dugmore.Read More
[LISTEN] 'Our economy is on its knees, we can't afford to be exluded'
A political analyst weighs in on what would happen if South Africa had its African Growth and Opportunity Act privileges revoked.Read More
'The 2023 Zimbabwe election will NOT be free and fair for all'
Zimbabweans are expected to cast their votes on 23 August 2023.Read More
More from Africa
What’s driving Africa’s population growth. And what can change it
The population of Africa is expected to roughly double by 2050.Read More
Kiswahili: How this East African language spread across the world
Morgan J. Robinson speaks about her book and how a standard version of Kiswahili spread across the world.Read More
Chinese company opens $300 million lithium plant in Zimbabwe
A Chinese company has opened a massive lithium plant in Zimbabwe, which has one of the world's largest reserves of this metal.Read More
'Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research'
Not much research into multilingualism is conducted in Africa despite having some of the world's most multilingual countries.Read More
African countries doubt modified crops can solve hunger crises
Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger but there is scepticism in Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Baby elephants fight over attention from human 'mum', just like kids do
Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared a heartwarming video of two orphan ellies interacting with their keeper, who is their "adopted mum".Read More
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?
Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.Read More
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job
Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case.Read More
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID
Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggars when we needed access to vaccines'.Read More
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll
The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia ahead of last weekend’s African peace initiative to Ukraine and Russia and the upcoming BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in August.Read More