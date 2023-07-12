Transport Minister wants to reward motorists for buying electric cars
Over the last few years, the global motoring industry has slowly been making the shift to electric vehicles (EV) and there isn't a carmaker that doesn't have an EV offering. Many have even made a commitment to do a complete shift to EVs as early as 2025. The real trick, however, is getting the public to make the switch.
Now the Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, has raised the possibility of introducing incentives that may encourage citizens to look at electric options when purchasing their next car.
While speaking at the 41st annual Southern African Transport Conference the Minister said there are nearly 13 million vehicles on South Africa’s roads, a third of which are goods vehicles. Collectively road transport contributes 95.7% of the country’s Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions.
Part of the Department of Transport's mandate is the drafting of policy and legislation that tackles global transport issues like GHG emissions. One such solution to tackle increased GHG emissions is to encourage the adoption of cleaner transport options such as “compressed natural gas buses, electric, and hydrogen-run vehicles”.
While the Minister didn't submit a specific policy, a call for incentives to those that adopt alternative, cleaner fuels - of which electric is the current leader - which reduce GHG emissions was clear.
“As government, we may have to improve the design of incentives to reward those whose transport production or consumption activities result in positive externalities," she said.
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Warrior revealed as politico Mmusi Maimane on ‘The Masked Singer SA’
The Warrior had everyone guessing on the latest episode of The Masked Singer SA.Read More
The 10 best selling cars in SA for 2023 so far
What are South Africans parking in their driveways? Bakkies apparently. Lots of bakkies.Read More
Asset or liability? Customer databases can be both - are you using it correctly?
Regine le Roux who is the Managing Director at Reputation Matters, shares tips on how to use a customer database efficiently.Read More
Canadian court rules that thumbs-up emoji counts as signing a contract
The judge ruled the emoji was a valid "non-traditional means to sign a document."Read More
[WATCH Mother left fuming after child gets creative on the house TILES
How are your kids behaving this school holidays?Read More
[WATCH] Strong language!! Pimped-up car keeps neighbours AWAKE every morning
The car, believed to be a Toyota Corolla, is causing mayhem in the complex.Read More
‘Leave me alone!’ Why staying connected to your teenager is tricky but important
We've all been a teenager, but parenting one is a whole different ball game.Read More
[WATCH] TikTok trend reveals how TOE deal with bad feet etiquette on planes
A video of a man showing people how to deal with passengers with bad feet etiquette went viral - you decide if it's helpful.Read More
Toyota claims massive breakthrough in EV technology
The Japanese automaker claims it has a battery that will give an EV 1200Its km range and that can charge in 10 minutes.Read More