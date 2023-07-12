[WATCH] TikTok trend reveals how TOE deal with bad feet etiquette on planes
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online news which includes a viral TikTok video showing how a man dealt with a passenger showing bad feet etiquette.
Skip to 6.30 for Friedman's view on this one.
A TikTok video which has amassed over millions of views since it went live a week ago shows a man taking care of a passengers unsolicited feet during a flight.
Yes, someone really stuck their feet under the seat from behind this man, so if you look down, you see their little toes below you - covered, uncovered, smelly, clean, toe nails clipped, toe nails unclipped? WHO KNOWS WHAT YOU'LL SEE.
Watch how this man who goes by @andreasellingseen on TikTok dealt with this situation below.
@andreasellingseen
Ha en fin tur!♬ original sound - andreasellingsen
Yip, by sprinkling (not pouring) some liquid over the feet intruder's toes, they'll wiggle their way back to their space - where their feet belong.
But, if you've got a foot fetish of some kind... this might work for you.
Friedman questions whether this will become a trend since this is the second video with millions of views showing the same thing.
Friedman asks, is this good airplane etiquette? What if you have stinky feet? What if you have podophobia? The latter is a fear of feet... in socks or bare? This might be a good way to steer clear of feet.
You might want to save this little solution as a...footnote.
Scroll up to listen to the full day's trends.
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@andreasellingseen/video/7250009032356908315
