Manson cult follower Leslie van Houten released from prison after half a century





Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending online stories.

Van Houten was found guilty of helping carry out the murders of a Los Angeles couple with other followers of Manson under his instruction.

She was involved in the LaBianca murders as I recall. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

Manson was the leader of the Manson family cult in the late 60s and primarily recruited young girls and women.

She was 19-years-old when she first got involved with the Manson cult.

I have always been intrigued by the Manson cult and the Manson murders. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

FILE: Leslie Van Houten arrives at the Criminal Courts Building in Los Angeles in 1976 for a rearraignment and hearing on setting a new trial date for her role in the LaBianca murders. Picture: John Malmin, Los Angeles Times, via Wikimedia Commons

According to Friedman, Van Houten has tried numerous times over the years to get parole.

Now at the age of 73, she has been released on parole, after half a century behind bars, and is hoping to get a job.

