The DA wants provincial powers, but who in the WC would those powers benefit?





Clarence Ford speaks to political analyst Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast about the DA's Provincial Powers Bill.

How does the DA's Provincial Powers Bill feed into social cohesion and national identity? Asks Breakfast.

The controversial bill would, if passed, see the DA-led Western Cape take over critical roles currently played by the national government.

It would give the local government powers over things like the police, electricity generation and supply; and public transport operations.

But beyond being an electioneering tool, Breakfast says it appears not to be cohesive with the Constitution.

The Constitution says there are three spheres of government and they need to feed to each other and support each other. Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst

When you want to operate in isolation, it begs the question whether you want to assist other spheres of government. Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst

This is seen as a political attempt to break away from the country. Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst

Does more localised management necessarily mean better service, asks Ford?

The local authority in the Western Cape seems to be getting the job done in terms of getting clean audits, but the challenge is , in terms of narrowing down the divide between the haves and the have nots. Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst

The DA does a good job, but there are gaps, the gaps along racial lines...that divide needs to be narrowed. Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast, Political analyst

