A painful past: Apartheid dashed this South African's dream of Wimbledon success
Clarence Ford is joined by the author of a new book 'Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice', Professor Saleem Badat.
While tennis fans across the world are gripped by play at Wimbledon this week, for one South African, the famous grand slam tournament holds nothing but painful memories.
Fifty-two years ago, tennis player Hoosen Bobat from Durban was invited to play at the Junior Wimbledon competition. He'd qualified in a national u19 tournament and because he was unable to compete across racial lines in South Africa, he had joined the nonracial Southern Africa Lawn Tennis Union (Saltu).
It was Saltu that sent six young black players, including Bobat, on a European tour in 1971.
But two weeks before the tournament was due to start, the young Bobat's dreams would be shattered.
He was called to a meeting at the International Lawn Tennis Federation in London where he was told there had been an objection to his Wimbledon entry by Alfred Chambers the head of a white tennis union.
Within an hour he had been banned from competing at Wimbledon.
Today, Bobat's friend, Research Professor in the UFS History Department, Prof Saleem Badat has penned a book, 'Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice' telling the story of South Africa's first nonracial international tennis tour, of which Bobat was part of.
We want a response from the International Tennis Federation and from Wimbledon on what precise basis he was excluded.Prof Saleem Badat, Author - Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice
Tennis had been played by black South Africa since the late 1800s... but it was under very difficult conditions.Prof Saleem Badat, Author - Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice
You had to rely on some private courts owned by wealthy people, there were not the facilities or coaching that were available to white South Africans.Prof Saleem Badat, Author - Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice
There's been an absolute lack of transformation in tennis post-1994Prof Saleem Badat, Author - Tennis, Apartheid and Social Justice
RELATED:Tennis and apartheid: SA teenager denied his dream of playing at Wimbledon
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
More from Local
'You get what you get and you don't get upset': Are South Africans complacent?
Is our country in the deteriorating state that it's in because we've swept too many things under the carpet?Read More
'There'll be no repeat of 2021,' says Cele on truck attacks
Police Minister Bheki Cele said that there was no evidence that the recent spate of trucks being torched was linked to the 2021 July unrest.Read More
Advocate charged with inciting 2021 KZN unrest among 38 candidates for PP job
Ike Khumalo and Sonwabile Mancotywa, along with Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, are among the 38 candidates who want to take over from Busisiwe Mkhwebane when her term ends in October.Read More
Cope to meet urgently to discuss deregistration of political party as a company
The latest developments follow the expulsion of deputy president, Willie Madisha, and its elections secretary, Mzwandile Hleko.Read More
Taking the 'construction mafia' apart brick by brick
Business Against Crime is beginning to take on the construction mafia, with more than 100 arrests in six months.Read More
DA's Moonshot pact signatory Spectrum on why the alliance is way forward for SA
We get to know more about the moonshot pact signatory, the Spectrum National Party, with leader Christopher Claassen.Read More
The Midday Report Express: SATAWU and NAFU calls for a probe into truck attacks
All the news you need to know.Read More
The DA wants provincial powers, but who in the WC would those powers benefit?
The DA's Provincial Powers Bill would, if passed, see the DA-led Western Cape take over critical roles currently played by the national government.Read More
27 surgeries, 27 lives: Project Flamingo makes history for Mandela Day 2023
On 15 July 2023, Project Flamingo will perform their highest number of breast cancer surgeries in a single day.Read More