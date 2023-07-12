Finland's finance minister in hot water after 15-year-old racist posts resurface





Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news (skip to 2:33).

Finland's far-right finance minister, Riikka Purra, has found herself in a pot of hot water after a string of racist comments she posted 15 years ago resurfaced.

According to reports, under the name 'riikka' on a blog, Purra complained of young people of immigrant origin on a train saying, "If they gave me a gun, there'd be bodies on a commuter train, you see", amongst other racial slurs.

On Tuesday, Purra admitted to the 'stupid' comments, emphasising that they were made almost two decades ago.

Purra said: "I do not accept any kind of violence, racism or discrimination."

She has made it clear that she will not resign following the resurfacing of the comments.

Finnish far-right finance minister accused of racist online comments. Wikimedia Commons: FinnishGovernment

I don't know if an apology fully cuts it. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.