The 10 best selling cars in SA for 2023 so far





Naamsa has revealed the new-vehicle sales statistics for the year so far and if you learn anything from them, it's that South Africans love bakkies.

Of the ten best-selling vehicles between January and June, four are bakkies and in total, they comprise 47,284 of the 265,281 vehicles sold. Unsurprisingly, the leader of the pack is the mighty Toyota Hilux, which dominated with 18,801 units sold.

Also, unsurprisingly was the number two spot that went to the Ford Ranger with 11,726 units leaving showrooms. It managed to outsell the Hilux in April, but it seems that result was a once-off. Even so, the Ford Ranger is still the first bakkie to win the SA Car of the Year, so it will always have that over the Hilux.

The other bakkies on the list are the Isuzu D-Max (10,000 units sold) and the Nissan NP200 (6757 units sold). The NP200 was released in 2008, which shows there's still a market for small bakkies.

What was surprising, though, was Toyota's Corolla Cross nabbing the number three spot with a total of 10,604 units sold. For cars released in late 2021/early 2022, running up a tally that high is very impressive. In fact, Toyota's performance in total is very impressive.

Check out the full list below:

1. Toyota Hilux - 18,801

2. Ford Ranger - 11,726

3. Toyota Corolla Cross - 10,604

4. Isuzu D-Max - 10,000

5. VW Polo Vivo - 9,936

6. Toyota Hiace - 8,469

7. Toyota Starlet - 8,355

8. Suzuki Swift - 8,193

9. Nissan NP200 - 6,757

10. Toyota Fortuner - 5,995